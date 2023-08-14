Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream starting time, Twitch link, and redeem codes guide

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update will be preceded by the "Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins" Special Program. It will premiere globally across their official Twitch and YouTube channels on August 18, 2023. As is tradition, the livestream will commemorate the release of version 1.3, showcasing every bit of content for the next patch.

Trailblazers can expect to see gameplay footage of Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, and Lynx as they are officially lined up to debut as playable characters in v1.3. In addition, HoYoverse will also dispatch three new promotional codes during the livestream, which can be redeemed to collect Stellar Jades and other in-game goodies.

This article covers everything about the upcoming Special Program, including its starting time, Twitch links, and more.

When does Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream start?

HoYoverse has recently tweeted all the details regarding the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream, which is scheduled to start on August 18, 2023, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). Since the event will be broadcast globally, Trailblazers across different regions are likely to be confused about their local airtime.

In that case, they can refer to the table below, which contains premiere times across some major time zones.

Pacific Standard Time 4:30 AM Eastern Time 7:30 AM UTC 11:30 AM CEST 1:30 PM Australian Central Time 9 PM Indian Standard Time 5 PM Japan Standard Time 8:30 PM

During the Special Program, the host will showcase everything lined up for the next patch, including new events, banner changes, and more. To stay updated catch it live on their Twitch handle by clicking on the link below:

https://www.twitch.tv/honkaistarrail

Alternatively, fans can also watch the livestream on their official YouTube channel by clicking on this link.

How to redeem livestream codes in Honkai Star Rail?

Redeem the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream codes via the in-game menu. (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, the officials will roll out three new promotional codes during the "Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins" Special Program. You can activate them by using appropriate redemption methods to obtain 300x Stellar Jades and other resources.

Follow the steps below to redeem the livestream codes via the in-game menu:

Login to your respective account.

Once the character appears on the screen, hit pause to access the menu.

Click on the button denoted with "..." beside the profile name.

Choose the "Redemption Code" option and insert the livestream codes.

Hit confirm to redeem.

You can also claim the codes through their official website by heading to this link: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

The rewards will be sent directly through the mailing system, accessible from the in-game menu. Make sure to activate them before the expiration window, which is usually within 24 hours.