Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Stellar Jades guide: Get 80+ free pulls as F2P

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will be available across all platforms once the scheduled maintenance on July 19 is over. It will be the second major update coming to the popular release, and it's set to implement plenty of new content and events. The primary focus of the community will once again be on the new characters, and version 1.2 will get three new entrants, including Kafka. Thankfully, players will once again have a lot of opportunities to get over 80 pulls on banners of their choice.
It becomes essential for players to get as many Stellar Jades as possible. Being the premium currency of the game, Stellar Jades allows players to pull on banners, including the featured ones. While spending real-life money will fast-track the process, Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will have plenty of chances for free-to-play players to earn a lot of Stellar Jades.
How to earn over 80 pulls in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 as free-to-play?
Content specialist Star Rail Nation has calculated an approximate figure regarding how much Stellar Jades every player will be able to earn in Honkai Star Rail 1.2. This calculation considers sources that are freely available to all the players. The rewards are available via different in-game events, compensations, and more.
- Daily Mission 2520
- Daily Messages 210
- Forgotten Halls (Memory of Chaos) 1200
- Forgotten Halls (Memory of Xianzhou) 1200
- Simulated Universe 1170
- Simulated Universe New World 300
- Embers Store 5 pulls
- Punk Spirit 100
- Achievements 50
- Trailblaze Mission 80
- Companion Missions 200
- HoYoLab daily check-in 80
- Version 1.2 Maintenance Compensation 300
- Astral Express Visitor 40
- Character Trial Stages: Joint Forces 140
- Version 1.2 Bug Fix 420
Limited Content
- Version 1.3 Livestream Codes 300
- Miscellaneous Codes 100
- Gift of Odyssey 10 pulls
- Aptitude Showcase 40
- Tales of the Fantastic 500
- Where are you, Mystery Trotter? 500
- Underground Treasure Hunt 1000
- Exploration - Xianzhou Luofu 500
Adding up the given numbers, up to 13,350 Stellar Jades are up for grabs. It can be used to get 83 special Star Rail passes that can then be used on the highlight banners. Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will debut with Blade's highlight banner, with a 90-pull pity rate again. Players can come very close to the pity rate by maximizing participation in all the content.
Additionally, those subscribed to the Express Pass will get 3780 extra Stellar Jades. Having access to Nameless Glory's premium path will also provide additional resources. Last but not least, any other events, either permanent or time-limited, will also add to the overall pool.