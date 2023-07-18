Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Stellar Jades guide: Get 80+ free pulls as F2P

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will be available across all platforms once the scheduled maintenance on July 19 is over. It will be the second major update coming to the popular release, and it's set to implement plenty of new content and events. The primary focus of the community will once again be on the new characters, and version 1.2 will get three new entrants, including Kafka. Thankfully, players will once again have a lot of opportunities to get over 80 pulls on banners of their choice.

It becomes essential for players to get as many Stellar Jades as possible. Being the premium currency of the game, Stellar Jades allows players to pull on banners, including the featured ones. While spending real-life money will fast-track the process, Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will have plenty of chances for free-to-play players to earn a lot of Stellar Jades.

How to earn over 80 pulls in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 as free-to-play?

Content specialist Star Rail Nation has calculated an approximate figure regarding how much Stellar Jades every player will be able to earn in Honkai Star Rail 1.2. This calculation considers sources that are freely available to all the players. The rewards are available via different in-game events, compensations, and more.

HSR_stuff @Inima__ #HonkaiStarRail



Estimations on the stellar jades income for version 1.2 'Even Immortality Ends'.



Daily Mission 2520

Daily Messages 210

Forgotten Halls (Memory of Chaos) 1200

Forgotten Halls (Memory of Xianzhou) 1200

Simulated Universe 1170

Simulated Universe New World 300

Embers Store 5 pulls

Punk Spirit 100

Achievements 50

Trailblaze Mission 80

Companion Missions 200

HoYoLab daily check-in 80

Version 1.2 Maintenance Compensation 300

Astral Express Visitor 40

Character Trial Stages: Joint Forces 140

Version 1.2 Bug Fix 420

Limited Content

Version 1.3 Livestream Codes 300

Miscellaneous Codes 100

Gift of Odyssey 10 pulls

Aptitude Showcase 40

Tales of the Fantastic 500

Where are you, Mystery Trotter? 500

Underground Treasure Hunt 1000

Exploration - Xianzhou Luofu 500

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



■ Update Maintenance will begin at 2023/07/19 06:00 (UTC+8) for approximately 5 hours



Adding up the given numbers, up to 13,350 Stellar Jades are up for grabs. It can be used to get 83 special Star Rail passes that can then be used on the highlight banners. Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will debut with Blade's highlight banner, with a 90-pull pity rate again. Players can come very close to the pity rate by maximizing participation in all the content.

Additionally, those subscribed to the Express Pass will get 3780 extra Stellar Jades. Having access to Nameless Glory's premium path will also provide additional resources. Last but not least, any other events, either permanent or time-limited, will also add to the overall pool.