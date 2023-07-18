Honkai Star Rail 1.2 is just around the corner, and developers HoYoverse are bringing in a series of campaigns to celebrate. One of the recently announced events of interest is the Twitch Drops campaign, which is making a return once again.

The Twitch Drops campaign allows you to receive various in-game rewards, including Stellar Jades, when you watch your favorite Twitch streamers play the game. This article will offer information regarding the event and how to participate.

How to participate in the Twitch Drops event for Honkai Star Rail 1.2

Participating in the event is rather simple. You only need to head to the URL, hoyo.link/49aADBAd, and log in to both your Honkai Star Rail and Twitch accounts. Keep in mind that you must select the correct Server for the HoYoverse account as well.

Once logged into both accounts, click on the “Link and activate Twitch Drops” button, and confirm to continue.

Once linked, you can simply head to any Honkai Star Rail 1.2 stream of your choice on Twitch to watch your favorite streamers play the game. You must watch the stream for a set duration to receive the following rewards:

15 minutes : 20,000 Credits

: 20,000 Credits 30 minutes : 4x Lost Gold Fragments

: 4x Lost Gold Fragments 45 minutes : 5x Condensed Aether

: 5x Condensed Aether 60 minutes : 3x Traveller’s Guide

: 3x Traveller’s Guide 75 minutes: 30 Stellar Jades

Note: You should keep in mind that the list of rewards presented above are representative of version 1.1’s Twitch Drops campaign. No changes are expected to be made to version 1.2’s event, but there always is a small chance of HoYoverse tweaking the rewards.

You can collect these rewards from your in-game mailbox within 24 hours of a successful redemption. Since these rewards expire after a period of 30 days, you should claim them as soon as possible.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will be released on July 19, 2023, for PC and mobile devices across all servers. The pre-download is live at the time of writing.