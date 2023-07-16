How to download the Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update will be released on July 19, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8). It will set up the stage for the official debut of Blade and Kafka as the brand new 5-star playable characters. HoYoverse has also lined up an array of exciting content to keep the community engaged throughout patch 1.2. While the servers will be shut down for five hours before the update, you should download and pre-install the patch to boot up the fresh content the moment it rolls out.

This article will outline how to download version 1.2 across all available platforms. The information will particularly help those who want to save time and jump into the new patch as soon as it hits the live servers.

How to pre-download Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update?

Honkai: Star Rail



■ Update Maintenance will begin at 2023/07/19 06:00 (UTC+8) for approximately 5 hours



■ Compensation: Stellar Jade x300

Eligible Recipients: Trailblazers with Trailblaze Level ≥ 4 before 2023/07/19 06:00 (UTC+8)



HoYoverse has yet to roll out the pre-download option for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update. It will be available soon, and you can download it across every platform.

Android users can visit the Google Play Store to access the download option. Usually, the files require about six to seven GB of available storage space to install. On the other hand, iOS users can visit the Apple Store to download the latest version of the game.

PC users can preload from their HoYoverse client or Epic Games, depending on whichever launcher they use to access their game. It will install the new files, helping you quickly boot up the patch.

It is worth noting that the normal download process is similar to the preload option. Installing the new files is absolutely necessary to play all the exciting new content in patch 1.2.

What to expect from Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update?

As mentioned, Blade and Kafka will finally debut as playable characters after appearing in the primary storyline. The former will arrive in the first banner, whereas the latter will release in the second phase along with Luka, the brand-new 4-star unit from the Physical roster.

Moreover, Phantylia the Undying will be added as the new World Boss in Echoes of War in one of the upcoming areas of Xianzhou Luofu. You will also progress through the main story quest, which will provide more insight into the Stellaron Hunter’s plan.

The following is a list of new events lined up for patch 1.2:

Gift of Odyssey

Tales of the Fantastic

Where Are You, Mystery Trotter?

Planar Fissure

Realm of the Strange

Underground Treasure Hunt

HoYoverse has also added a new Relic Set and Planar Ornament to release in Honkai Star Rail version 1.2.