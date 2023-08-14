Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream countdown and expected announcements

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 version update is scheduled to bring tons of new content and 5-star characters. To commemorate the occasion, developer HoYoverse has planned a special livestream event on the official Twitch and YouTube channels. The version 1.3 Special Program is expected to release on August 18, 2023.

Thanks to certain leaks and calculated guesses, we can predict the event’s announcements beforehand. Curious readers can learn more about the event's start time and its speculative contents below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Special Program livestream countdown

The “Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins” special version program for Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is scheduled to start on August 18, 2023, at 19:30 (UTC+8).

This timer is provided with reference to official timings and does not represent any unforeseen delays or rescheduling.

All expected announcements from the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Special Program

The upcoming livestream for Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is expected to showcase various content, ranging from two new 5-star characters to yet another free 10-pull.

You can find a series of expected announcements summarized below:

A total of 81 new achievements

The new 5-star character, Imbibitor Lunae (First Phase)

The new 5-star character, Fu Xuan (Second Phase)

The new 4-star character, Lynx (Second Phase)

A Gift of Odyssey rerun, offering 10 free Stellar Warps

A total of three new Light Cones in the gacha

New companion missions for Imbibitor Lunae, Lynx, March 7th, and Luka

A series of changes to the Simulated Universe, including a revamped UI and 23 new Curios

The “Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle” event offering eligible players a free copy of Sushang

Numerous quality-of-life changes, such as an increase in the Trailblaze Power cap and additions to Herta’s Shop

Continuation of the story in the Xianzhou Luofu, likely in the form of an epilogue

300 Stellar Jade in the form of limited-time redemption codes

Miscellaneous other events

The information above is based on prior leaks and must be taken with a grain of salt. Even if highly unlikely at this point, you should still be wary of changes during the official release of the patch.