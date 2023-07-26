Honkai Star Rail leaks have revealed much information regarding upcoming units and events. These in-game events have brought several freebies, including Stellar Jades, that may be used for pulls. A recent Honkai Star Rail leak from Twitter user Mero seemingly points toward a returning event from the current version - 1.2. Version 1.3 of the game is set to have a rerun of the “Gift of Odyssey” event, offering players another free 10-pull.

Curious readers can read on to learn more about the event and its expected arrival.

Honkai Star Rail leaks point toward a Gift of Odyssey rerun in version 1.3

A screenshot of the Tweet is provided above for reference (Image via Twitter)

According to the leak from Twitter user Mero (merlin_impact), players will soon be treated to another free 10-pull. The image above comes courtesy of Riley_Centurion.

The free 10-pull comes in the form of a cumulative login bonus. Players must log in for seven days to obtain 10 Star Rail Special Passes, which can be used on the character event warp banner and light cone event warp banner. The Passes cannot be used on the permanent Stellar Warp banner. Furthermore, the Passes cannot be exchanged against Stellar Jades or equivalent in-game items.

This event is limited-time and expires after a certain period, so players must log in daily to obtain the Passes. However, the Star Rail Special Passes do not expire and can be accumulated for summons on future patches.

It should be remembered that this leak is provided by unofficial sources not affiliated with HoYoverse. The information is subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for the PC, Android, and iOS as a free-to-play RPG. This turn-based battler from HoYoverse borrows characters from the Honkai Impact series of video games and places them in their unique setting. For more Honkai Star Rail leaks and updates, check out our dedicated section on Sportskeeda.