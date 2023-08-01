Honkai Star Rail 1.3 leaks hint at new achievements

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update will feature quite a bit of new content, alongside the debuts of Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan as playable 5-star characters. Credible leak sources online have shared details about the expected additions for the next patch, including 81 new achievements that will be available permanently. Players can collect each one of them to expand their collection and obtain a total of 435x Stellar Jades.

This article outlines all the information about the upcoming achievements and their in-game categories.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

81 new achievements will be added in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

A recent Reddit leak detailed all 81 achievements that will be added to Honkai Star Rail 1.3. The data was compiled from the Honey Hunter website, and it reveals the exact number of titles available under each category of the in-game achievement gallery.

As always, players can only acquire the title after completing their corresponding tasks, some of which are unique and challenging. Furthermore, all the achievements unlocked by a Trailblazer are showcased in their game profile, and in the next patch, they can expand their collection to satisfy their inner completionist.

A total of 374 such titles are available as of v1.2, and this will increase to 455 in the next patch. The extra 81 achievements will be listed under the following categories:

Universe in a Nutshell : 41

: 41 Moment of Joy : 10

: 10 Rail Unto the Stars: 1

1 The Memories We Share : 19

: 19 Eager for Battle: 10

It is worth noting that three of the new version 1.3 achievements will be tied to a gacha character, implying that players must own the required unit to unlock them. However, they can collect 435x Stellar Jades upon unlocking the titles.

What is the release date of Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan will debut as playable characters in version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has yet to make an official announcement regarding the release of Honkai Star Rail 1.3. However, we can use their 42-day patch cycle to speculate on the global launch of the next patch.

Since version 1.2 rolled out on July 19, 2023, the upcoming patch will likely be released after six weeks, around August 30, 2023. It will feature limited banners of Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan.