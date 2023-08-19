Honkai Star Rail 1.3 characters: Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, Lynx and 4-stars warp order

The recent Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream showcased an array of fresh content for the patch, including the upcoming banner phase of Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan. Their limited-time warps will also feature some of the chosen 4-star units that will have a boosted drop rate. Since the game currently has limited characters on the roster, many players choose to summon the accessible individuals, as they can be used to dispatch a few variations of teams in the battle.

Follow on to learn everything about the official banner order for version 1.3.

What is the banner order in Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

Imbibitor Lunae's banner as shown in the version 1,3 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update features Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan as playable 5-star characters. Each of their warp phases will be available for 21 days, and players can summon them using the Star Rail Special Passes.

That said, the update will kick off with Imbibitor Lunae in the first half, along with the 4-star characters listed below.

Yukong (The Harmony: Imaginary)

(The Harmony: Imaginary) Asta ( (The Harmony: Fire)

(The Harmony: Fire) March 7th (The Preservation: Ice)

All the 4-star units on Lunae’s limited warp are strong enough to be used across various end-game team compositions. Yukong, in particular, will synergize well with the 5-star as her massive CRIT buffs can greatly enhance his damage output.

Fu Xuan banner shown in the Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

With that, Fu Xuan is left to feature on the second banner phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.3 and will be accompanied by the following 4-star units:

Lynx (The Abundance: Quantum)

(The Abundance: Quantum) Hook (The Destruction: Fire)

(The Destruction: Fire) Pela (The Nihility: Ice)

Interestingly, the characters specified above share great synergy with Fu Xuan’s moveset. They can also be used together as a team, with Hook being the primary DPS.

In contrast, Lynx is the brand new 4-star unit that will officially join the title in the next patch. Her association with the Abundance path sets her up to be a healer on a team. She can also cleanse all allies’ debuffs during battle, which is a valuable ability to have against the end-game bosses.

When does Honkai Star Rail 1.3 release?

Expand Tweet

HoYoverse has yet to announce the exact release date of Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update. However, it is expected to roll out worldwide on August 30, 2023, following the ongoing banner trend and six-week patch cycle. HoYoverse is renowned for maintaining schedules, and players can rest assured that the launch of the next patch will be no exception.

Those interested in tracking the exact release of version 1.3 can proceed to our countdown by clicking on this link.