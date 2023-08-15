Honkai Star Rail 1.3 release date, time, and countdown

With the version 1.3 livestream on the horizon, Honkai Star Rail is heading toward its next major update, which will introduce quite a bit of fresh content. It will also feature exclusive banners for Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan, as they will debut as playable 5-star characters. As is tradition, HoYoverse will implement a maintenance break before the global launch of version 1.3, expected to be on August 30, 2023.

This article includes some of the major timezones and a countdown timer to track down the release of patch 1.3 for the reader’s convenience.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 release date and time across all regions

The officials have yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release date of Honkai Star Rail 1.3. However, the update will likely hit the live servers on August 30, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8), following the ongoing banner cycle and previous patch release trend.

Meanwhile, players worldwide are likely to be confused about the regional launch time, as it will roll out across every server simultaneously. Hence, we have included some of the major timezones across America, Europe, and Asia in the table below.

America (August 29, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time 5 pm Pacific Daylight Time 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time 9 pm Central Daylight Time 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time 11 pm

Europe (August 30, 2023)

Western European Summer Time 4 am Central European Summer Time 5 am Eastern European Summer Time 6 am

Asia (August 30, 2023)

India Standard Time 8:30 am China Standard Time 11 am Philippine Standard Time 11 am Japanese Standard Time 12 pm Korea Standard Time 12 pm

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 universal countdown

The timer below tracks the time until the release of Honkai Star Rail 1.3 across all servers in real-time. Remember, it does not account for any changes in schedule or delays in the future. The servers will go offline for five hours prior to the launch for maintenance to install everything necessary for the update.

Considering Trailblazers have pre-downloaded the files, they should be able to hop into their account once the countdown ends. They should receive 600x Stellar Jades as a compensation reward, which can be used to summon Imbibitor Lunae in the first banner phase.

What to expect from Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

Here's a glimpse of what you can expect throughout the runtime of version 1.3.

New Aurum Alley region

81 new achievements

A Gift of Odyssey rerun, which will offer 10 Star Rail Special Passes

New companion quests for March 7th, Dan Heng, Lynx, and Luka

Free Sushang as an event reward

Changes to the Simulated Universe, including 23 new Curious.

Three new Light Cones

New Brilliant Fixation Warp

Trailblaze Power Cap increase

All content for the next patch will be further showcased in the upcoming Special Program scheduled for August 18, 2023, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8).