Honkai Star Rail Lynx leaks: Abilities, element, Path and team role details

Hoyoverse’s recent drip marketing has officially lined up Lynx as one of Honaki Star Rail's upcoming characters. She is the youngest daughter of the Landau family and enjoys her life in solidarity, devoid of social interactions. In addition, she treads the Abundance path to deliver an assortment of healing abilities.

That said, credible leak sources further claimed that her movie set could also cleanse allies’ debuffs.

This article will cover everything about Lynx, expanding on her abilities to provide a better insight into her potential in battle.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

What are Lynx’s Path, element, and team roles in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

"In the Landau family, things are quite simple: If you want to do something, just go ahead and do it."

The youngest daughter of the Landau family, and one of Belobog's best extreme environments explorers.

She is highly capable of action despite her apparent… Character Card | Lynx"In the Landau family, things are quite simple: If you want to do something, just go ahead and do it."The youngest daughter of the Landau family, and one of Belobog's best extreme environments explorers.She is highly capable of action despite her apparent… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Character Card | Lynx"In the Landau family, things are quite simple: If you want to do something, just go ahead and do it."The youngest daughter of the Landau family, and one of Belobog's best extreme environments explorers.She is highly capable of action despite her apparent… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hRjtLd0tnK

HoYoverse’s promotional art showcased Lynx as a 4-star unit from the Quantum roster. As an accessible entity from the element, she is expected to be highly coveted, given its limited character pool. She also follows the Abundance Path to access various restorative abilities that scale mostly based on her max HP.

With a decent build, you should be able to use her as a dedicated healer to sustain an entire team during combat.

What are the rumored abilities of Lynx in Honkai Star Rail?

Mero, a credible leaker from the community, has shared details about Lynx’s expected abilities. She seems to be a great 4-star unit that can remove her teammate’s debuff and heal them.

The following list outlines Lynx’s expected abilities in Honkai Star Rail:

Skill : Removes a debuff from an ally and restores their health based on her total max HP plus a fixed amount.

: Removes a debuff from an ally and restores their health based on her total max HP plus a fixed amount. Ultimate : On cast, removes one negative effect from every ally. It immediately restores their HP by an amount based on her HP plus a fixed amount. Additionally, the same amount of health will be restored to all allies at the beginning of each turn.

: On cast, removes one negative effect from every ally. It immediately restores their HP by an amount based on her HP plus a fixed amount. Additionally, the same amount of health will be restored to all allies at the beginning of each turn. Talent : Every time she removes a debuff from an ally, it restores her energy.

: Every time she removes a debuff from an ally, it restores her energy. Technique: Upon activation, it immediately restores the HP of every ally based on Lynx’s max HP.

Lynx will likely be featured in the upcoming storyline, and fans are excited to see her interaction with the other Landau siblings. She will complete the mono-Quantum team composition by sustaining them throughout the battle.

Poll : 0 votes