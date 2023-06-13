Who is Lynx in Honkai Star Rail? Leaks, all known details, and more

Despite Lynx's appearance in Honkai Star Rail's launch trailer, she is yet to receive any screen time in the game. With the crisis in Belobog resolved currently, a lot of characters are yet to make their presence known (both as playable characters and in the lore). Lynx, being part of Laundau's long bloodline, is both Serval's and Gepard's younger sister. Much of her playable kit has been leaked on the internet, giving everyone a fair idea of how she will play out in the future.

This article lists everything you should know regarding Lynx, her abilities, and everything regarding her lore.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

What is Lynx's rarity, Path, and element in Honkai Star Rail?

Light Cone with Lynx and Pela (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Lynx has been leaked to be a 4-star unit, wielding the Quantum element. Additionally, her Path is associated with Abundance, making her one of the five healing characters in the game. The rest of the Abundance characters, whether in the game or leaked, include Natasha, Bailu, Luocha, and HuoHuo.

Based on additional data mines, it is known that Lynx is an adventurous snow explorer from Belobog horizontal. She also seems to possess a calm demeanor and a strong sense of initiative. However, any possible release date remains unknown, even for the near future.

What are Lynx's abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

As a character from the Abundance Path, Lynx will most definitely play a big part in any team. Her kit also involves removing any negative effects from an ally, similar to Natasha.

The following post from one of the reputed data miners, Melo, should provide a clear idea of Lynx's reported abilities.

Here is a summary of every skill that players can expect from Lynx:

Skill: Removes negative debuff and heals the ally based on HP.

Ultimate: Remove negative debuff from all allies and heals them based on HP. The same healing will occur for an extra turn.

Passive talent: Restores energy based on the number of debuffs removed from allies.

Technique: Restores HP of all allies based on HP.

Players can also find Lynx's image on one of the Abundance 4-star Light Cones available in the game currently, named "Warmth Shortens Cold Nights."

Who is Lynx in Honkai Star Rail?

As mentioned earlier, Lynx is Belobog's snow explorer, which can also be deduced from the aforementioned Light Cone or her leaked splash art.

Being both Serval and Gepard's younger sister, readers might be able to follow a special pattern in their naming since all three are based on wild cats. Players can expect to see more interactions between Lynx, Gepard, Serval, and even Pela in future updates.

