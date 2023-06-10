Honkai Star Rail HuoHuo leaks: Skill, Path, element, and more

The Honkai Star Rail community has recently been diving into leaks, as HoYoverse's new Gacha title is expected to have a lot of promising content in the future, from new additions to the game's core sandbox to interesting characters. The leaks in question here are based on a new character called HuoHuo, also considered an EXPY of Genshin Impact's Sucrose. While most of the data mines claim that the character might be based on Xianzhou Loufu, there is almost no nothing regarding her release date. However, some information about her skills and Traces is available.

It should also be noted that the following article will contain a few updated details on HuoHuo's abilities, alongside images of what seem to be her skills and talents.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

What is HuoHuo's Path, element, and rarity in Honkai Star Rail?

HuoHuo has been leaked to wield the Wind element while being associated with the Abundance Path. Hence, they will be the fourth confirmed healer unit in the game, aside from Natasha, Bailu, and Luocha. As mentioned, her kit has also been updated since the last data mine.

Regarding their rarity, players can expect HuoHuo to appear as a 5-star character in one of the future updates.

According to the reputed data miner Mero on Twitter, the following detail was posted on HuoHuo's lore in Honkai Star Rail:

Huohuo is an apprentice judge of the Ten-Lords Commission on the Xianzhou Luofu, a little fox-girl possessed by Wubbaboo. She has a timid and vulnerable personality, fearing all sorts of strange things, yet she shoulders the responsibility of capturing evil spirits.

Readers should have a fair idea of Wubbaboos, as most of them can be found scattered around different parts of Herta's Space Station.

What are HuoHuo's abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

Being of the Abundance Path, it is safe to assume that HuoHuo's talents and skills will prioritize healing their allies in the battle. However, the following leaks suggest a little twist in her kit, as shown in the post below.

To summarize, HuoHuo's skill will prioritize healing allies, while the ultimate skill will regenerate energy.

Additionally, both the skill and the ultimate will grant a special buff to HuoHuo, further buffing any ongoing healing and energy regeneration.

