Honkai Star Rail Memory Bubbles location guide: How to use and where to find them

Memory Bubbles are a new set of collectibles in Honkai Star Rail that are found scattered across different corners within Herta's Space Station. Just like their name, memory bubbles can be identified by their blue color, with a liquid shape similar to a regular bubble. However, each of these collectibles consists of a specific name and is hidden in different locations.

To start your journey into finding all 20 of the Memory bubbles in Herta's Space Station, there are some pre-requisite steps you need to follow. Please note that each Memory Bubble grants 1000 Credits upon touching them, collectively granting a total of 20,000 Credits and an achievement called "Sensory Socialization".

The following article will guide you through each location of the Memory Bubble, and how to start collecting them in Honkai Star Rail.

Memory Bubble guide in Honkai Star Rail and how to collect them for Sensory Socialization achievement

1) Pre-requisite

If you have already come across any one of several Memory Bubbles while exploring Herta's Space Station, you have realized that the game doesn't allow you to collect them. This is because it is locked behind a small step that you need to complete, which isn't tied to a specific quest line.

Nothing happens after touching the bubble (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Hence, to start the process, try touching any of the Memory Bubbles and head over to one of Herta's puppets, located near the Gallery of Shadows (First Floor) waypoint, under the Storage Zone section. Upon spawning, look behind and enter the room to talk to Herta.

Herta's location on the Space Station map (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Talking to Herta about the bubbles (Image via HoYoverse)

Talk to her regarding the "strange bubbles" you encountered during your time on her Space Station, and end the conversation by selecting the option that says "Can I touch the Bubble now?" At this point, you are now free to collect all the Memory Bubbles located in different locations.

2) Location of the Memory Bubbles

The locations of each of the Memory Bubbles within Herta's Space Station are as follows:

Beating of Wings:

Beating of Wings (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Teleport to the Courtyard First Floor waypoint in Storage Zone and a bubble will be located right behind where you spawn.

End of the Feast:

End of the Feast (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

From here, make your way towards the Path of Gelid Winds Cavern and take a left. Open the door and enter the room to interact with the bubble.

Total Evaporation:

Total Evaporation (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Spawn on the Spacial Purpose Lab waypoint on the second floor within the Storage Zone, and take the door to your left, slightly behind where you spawn.

Voyeurism:

Voyeurism (Image via HoYoverse)

From the same waypoint (Special Purpose Lab), take the path directly behind you, past the group of scientists and console, and into a special room. You will see a bubble located within.

A Sneaky Love:

A Sneaky Love bubble (Image via HoYoverse)

From the same waypoint, go forward through the door and take a left. Now, go round the elevator located in the middle, and you will a bubble at the end of the road, as shown in the image above.

Feast on a buffet:

Feast on a buffet bubble (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Electrical Room within the Supply Zone and take the door located to your left. Keep going straight until you reach the server room and look for a bubble in the middle of the two server hardware.

Cute pet:

Cute Pet bubble location (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Spawn in the Spare Parts Warehouse within the Supply Zone and take the first right. Keep going and you will the bubble located at the end of the path, past an enemy.

Calcification:

Bubble near the Spare Parts waypoint (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Located just behind the Spare Parts Warehouse waypoint within the Supply Zone.

Unable to communicate:

Unable to communicate (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Spawn at the Railway Platform waypoint in the Supply Zone, and the bubble will be located right in front of you.

Digestion:

Digestion bubble location (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Go past the railway tracks in the same location and look for the bubble on your left, near the two scientists on the bench.

Splendid Planet:

Central Passage bubble (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Spawn on the Central Passage waypoint and head up the stairs to your left. Take another right and you will see the bubble.

Leisure Terms and Family:

Leisure Terms (Image via HoYoverse)

Family (Image via HoYoverse)

Both these bubbles can be found in the room to the left of the Central Passage waypoint. Upon spawning, look to your left and enter the room. You will notice the Leisure Times bubble at the base of the stairs.

From there, head down the stairs and look for the Family bubble located near another set of stairs.

Aeons:

Aeons (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Head towards the entrance of Herta's lab.

Betrayal:

Betrayal (Image via HoYoverse)

Located just behind the Watcher Zone waypoint within the Master Control Zone.

The Road Home:

Control room bubble (Image via HoYoverse)

Located on the first floor of the Storage Zone. Spawn on the "Outside the Control Center" waypoint and take the first left. The bubble should be located amidst the number of scientists inside the control room.

Pure Faith:

Pure Faith Memory Bubble (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Spawn at the Reception Center waypoint within the Base Zone, and go through the door located at the end of the room, past the two guards. Keep heading across the bridge and you will find the bubble after opening the second door.

The Atonement:

The Atonement (Image via HoYoverse)

Spawn at the Reception Center and take the stairs located just behind you. The bubble should be located upstairs, to your left.

Gripped Hands:

Gripped Hands bubble (Image via HoYoverse)

From the Reception Center waypoint, go upstairs and head through the door located to the right of the stairs. Look for the bubble in one of the chambers.

Fall of Logic:

Fall of Logic bubble (Image via HoYoverse)

Spawn in the Monitoring Room within the Base Zone and look for the bubble located to your right.

