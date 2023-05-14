How to complete Only a Child mission in Honkai Star Rail

Only a Child is an optional mission in Honkai Star Rail, which comes later in the game. While the mission doesn’t become available immediately, it’s worth grinding for. This is partly due to the rewards you can get from it and because it completes the story of Serval and Gepard. However, you'll have to play a certain amount of the game as you'll require a team of at least level 52.

There are certain prerequisites for clearing the Only a Child mission in Honkai Star Rail. One of them is certainly leveling up your team to meet the requirements. That’s not all, as the Time Express mission must be completed. Once these two aspects are taken care of, you can start discussing the mission.

The Only a Child mission in Honkai Star Rail is quite elaborate

The Only a Child requires you to help Serval protect the Underground from the threat it faces. In this mission, you will also be working with Gepard, Serval’s brother. Considering the enemies you face, having at least one wind-based attacker in your team will be important.

The full mission can be broken down into the following sub-parts:

Meet up with the Landau siblings at the Overworld Cable Car.

Complete the Eternal Freeze Aftermath challenge

Rescuing the youths

Boss battles

Meet up with the Landau siblings

The cable car is below street level, and you’ll have to descend to find it at the designated spot on the map. You’ll arrive in Underworld after discussions with Gepard and Serval and proceed to the clinic.

You will meet with Oleg and Natasha, and a new threat will arise soon. Meet Serval to kick off the Eternal Freeze Aftermath challenge.

Eternal Freeze Aftermath challenge

This involves some hard enemies, all at level 52. As mentioned above, having a wind character will be extremely helpful. Moreover, ensure to go for a balanced team that allows you to sustain the damage done by the enemies.

Rescuing the youths

After completing the Eternal Freeze Aftermath challenge, travel along the bridge. You’ll meet Gepard and then go to the lower level to save a refugee. As you try to get the indicated point on the map, the direct point will be blocked. The alternate route will have enemies, but they shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

You’ll soon find a Space Anchor, where Gepard is present with some miners. Another battle will begin, and this one will be more tough due to the Honkai Star Rail enemies present in them. After defeating them, you’ll be traveling through a camp. You’ll keep meeting new enemies routinely, some of which can be avoided.

As you reach the next POI on the map, you’ll meet a trapped boy and a girl trying to rescue him. After you have rescued them, you’ll have another conversation with Gepard. Meet the Strong Miner and update him about all your recent activities. As you progress, you’ll encounter the boss battle of the Only a Child mission in Honkai Star Rail.

Boss battle

You’ll encounter one Decaying Shadow and two Imaginary Weaver grunts. Take down the grunts first, and then focus on Decaying Shadow. She’s susceptible to Fire, Lightning, and Wind damage. Make sure to have Bailu or Natasha on hand, as you’ll need to recover from the damage being done.

Defeating the Decaying Shadow almost wraps up the Only a Child mission in Honkai Star Rail. You’ll get a 4-star Musketeer’s Wind-Hunting Shawl, two Adventure Logs, two Condensed Aethers, and 4,000 credits for your efforts.

To finish the Only a Child mission, travel to Boulder Town and meet Natasha in her clinic, where the rescued youths will also be present. Leave the clinic and meet Serval outside as more conversation follows. Go to the Deck of Creation on Everwinter Hill, where another cut scene will play. The mission will finally be over in Honkai Star Rail, and you will get plenty of useful rewards for your efforts.

