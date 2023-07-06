Who is Lynx in Honkai Star Rail? Background, and voice actors

The youngest Landau sibling, Lynx, has been officially confirmed to be an upcoming character in Honkai Star Rail via HoYoverse’s recent drip marketing campaign. Although she has not appeared during the Jarilo-VI storyline, she has been made apparent in the game’s launch trailer and a Light Cone. Her movesets have also been leaked previously, setting her up to be an accessible healer in the foreseeable future.

With the release of Lynx’s promotional art, the community is likely to be inquisitive about her position in the story and personality. Thus, this article will outline everything about her, including her background and voice actors.

What is Lynx’s background in Honkai Star Rail?

"In the Landau family, things are quite simple: If you want to do something, just go ahead and do it."

The youngest daughter of the Landau family, and one of Belobog's best extreme environments explorers.

As mentioned, Lynx is the youngest daughter of the Landau family, which is a noble family in Belobog. Among their children, both Gepard and Serval have been prominent during the Jarilo-VI crysis. They have appeared frequently to help the Trailblazers free the entire nation from the Eternal Freeze.

Lynx, on the other hand, did not receive screen time in the story quest, as she was busy with her expedition across the snowfield. She has been described in the lore as one of the best extreme environment explorers who often set out on a solo adventure.

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights Light Cone art features Lynx and Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike her elder siblings, she has an extremely introverted personality. In fact, she is considered a lazy person who tries to avoid every aspect of socialization, deeming it unnecessary. Despite that, she seems to enjoy the company of Pela, as shown in the Warmth Shortens Cold Nights Light Cone’s artwork.

Lynx will roll out as a 4-star playable character from the Quantum element in Honkai Star Rail. Her recent promotional art suggests that she is a follower of the Abundance Path with access to healing abilities.

Who are the voice actors for Lynx in Honkai Star Rail?

Screengrab from Official Honkai Star Rail release trailer featuring Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Some of the most eminent voice actors in the industry have breathed life into Lynx, and fans will enjoy her voice lines in four different languages once she gets featured in the title.

That said, all of Lynx’s voiceovers and their previous work are listed below:

Risa Mei (English VA): Haine from Summer Time Rendering, Natsumi Nagita from The Files of Young Kindaichi, Sangonomiya Kokomi from Genshin Impact, Helen from Arena of Valor.

(English VA): Haine from Summer Time Rendering, Natsumi Nagita from The Files of Young Kindaichi, Sangonomiya Kokomi from Genshin Impact, Helen from Arena of Valor. Terui Haruka (Japanese VA): Yuko from Haikyu, Yuna Yuki from Yuki Yuna is a Hero, and Chihaya Mifune from Persona 5 Royal.

(Japanese VA): Yuko from Haikyu, Yuna Yuki from Yuki Yuna is a Hero, and Chihaya Mifune from Persona 5 Royal. Mi Hu (Chinese VA): According to the Chinese social media site Bilibili, she is a rookie voice actor who worked on War Shuang Pamish, Honkai Academy 2.

(Chinese VA): According to the Chinese social media site Bilibili, she is a rookie voice actor who worked on War Shuang Pamish, Honkai Academy 2. Lee Eun-jo (Korean VA): Hana Shimura from My Hero Academia, Lolopechka from Black Clover, and Nikki Hanada from Dr. Stone.

This wraps up everything about Lynx from Honkai Star Rail. Fans are eager to witness her screen time, as it will potentially show her interaction with the other Landau siblings and Pela.

