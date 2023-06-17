Who are the voice actors for Blade in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse boasts a prominent cast for every character in their titles, and Honkai Star Rail is no exception. With over 23 units in the RPG's roster and many line-ups for future releases, fans can expect to see some renowned names in the voice-over catalog. Voice actors are responsible for breathing life into each of the characters in the game, providing an immersive experience for players.

Likewise, Blade, an upcoming character for update 1.2, has been voiced by some of the most popular artists from the VA industry, including Daman Mills, Miki Shin-ichiro, and more.

Honkai Star Rail: List of Blade voice actors across multiple languages

Daman Mills 🥀🗡️ @DamanMills



Finally been given the go ahead!!! I’ve waited FOREVER to be able to share this…



Honored to announce that I’m the English voice of the Stellaron Hunter — Blade — in Honkai: Star Rail! 🥀🗡️



#HonkaiStarRail #Blade “Of five people, three must pay a price…”Finally been given the go ahead!!! I’ve waited FOREVER to be able to share this…Honored to announce that I’m the English voice of the Stellaron Hunter — Blade — in Honkai: Star Rail! 🥀🗡️ “Of five people, three must pay a price…”Finally been given the go ahead!!! I’ve waited FOREVER to be able to share this… 😈Honored to announce that I’m the English voice of the Stellaron Hunter — Blade — in Honkai: Star Rail! 🥀🗡️#HonkaiStarRail #Blade https://t.co/F4SkWLM75A

Even though Blade appeared during Honkai Star Rail's Xianzhou Luofu questline, he did not receive enough screen time for players to get familiar with his voice.

However, the upcoming update will feature him as a playable character, and fans will be able to enjoy his robust voice lines across multiple languages.

Here is a complete list of the renowned voice-overs for Blade in Honkai Star Rail.

English voice actor for Blade

In a recent tweet, Daman Mills revealed himself as the English voice actor for Blade.

Mills has worked on characters from numerous anime and games, including Leonardo Lionheart from RWBY, Weiss from Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, and Aogami from Shin Megami Tensei V. Fans are likely to know his voice from Taku Cells at Work, Osamu Miya from Haikyu, and Titus from Borderlands 3.

Japanese voice actor for Blade

Miki Shin-ichiro is behind the Japanese voice-over for Blade in Honkai Star Rail.

Shin-ichiro is renowned for voicing Kenji Hagiwara from Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween, Atsuya Kusakabe from Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and Takuro Oiwake from Haikyu. Apart from anime, he has voiced multiple video game characters, including Zenkichi Hasegawa from Persona 5 Strikers, Lucifer from Shin Megami Tensei V, and Rudy from Seven Knights 2.

Chinese voice actor for Blade

The Chinese voice-over for Blade is none other than Liu Yijia.

The renowned voice actor has previously worked on Iori Yagami from The King of Fighters: Destiny, Tarka Ji from Naraka Bladepoint, and First Officer from Identity V.

Korean voice actor for Blade

HoYoverse has yet to make an official announcement regarding the Korean voice actor for Blade. Hence, readers will have to wait a while for this section to be updated.

Who is Blade in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

A swordsman who abandoned his body to become a blade. Birth name unknown.

He pledges loyalty to Destiny's Slave, and possesses a terrifying self-healing ability.

Blade wields an ancient sword riddled with cracks, just like his body and his mind.



#HonkaiStarRail BladeA swordsman who abandoned his body to become a blade. Birth name unknown.He pledges loyalty to Destiny's Slave, and possesses a terrifying self-healing ability.Blade wields an ancient sword riddled with cracks, just like his body and his mind. BladeA swordsman who abandoned his body to become a blade. Birth name unknown.He pledges loyalty to Destiny's Slave, and possesses a terrifying self-healing ability.Blade wields an ancient sword riddled with cracks, just like his body and his mind.#HonkaiStarRail https://t.co/rCQxRJiZWF

Blade is a loyalist of Destiny’s Slave Ezio, the founder of the Stellaron Hunters faction in Honkai Star Rail’s universe. He is also considered the embodiment of a blade, possessing terrific self-healing abilities that help him during battle. His body and mind are riddled with scars, which symbolize his ancient sword, filled with cracks.

As an expert swordsman, Blade treads the Destruction Path to wreak havoc on his enemies with his AoE abilities. He will also appear as a playable character from the Wind line-up in update 1.2 of the game.

Poll : 0 votes