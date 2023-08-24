The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 version update brings with it plenty of changes to existing game modes. One such major highlight is the revamped Simulated Universe, incorporating changes such as an overhauled user interface with updated rewards. In particular, the Simulated Universe will now offer all players a free 5-star Light Cone via Herta’s Store.

Curious readers can find more information regarding the 5-star Light Cone below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 brings with it the free 5-star Light Cone, Solitary Healing

As part of the Simulated Universe revamp, players will be able to obtain a brand new 5-star Light Cone free of charge from Honkai Star Rail 1.3. The Solitary Healing Light Cone is expected to be made available as soon as version 1.3 goes live on August 30.

Players will need to redeem the Cone using a set amount of Herta Bonds from Herta’s Store in the Simulated Universe. Herta’s Bond is obtained as a reward for 100% completion of the Simulated Universe stages.

Additional information regarding the Solitary Healing Light Cone

A brief description of the stats and abilities of this particular Light Cone are detailed below for reference. Keep in mind that these stats take into consideration a Level 80 version of the Light Cone.

HP : 1058

: 1058 ATK : 529

: 529 DEF : 396

: 396 Path : Path of The Nihility

: Path of The Nihility Rarity : 5-stars

: 5-stars Skill : When equipped, increases Break Effect by 20%. Using an Ultimate ability will boost DoT by 24% for two turns. Defeating a target affected by DoT will regenerate 4 Energy for the wearer. At Level 5, this Skill’s attributes are boosted to 40%, 48%, and 8 Energy, respectively.

: When equipped, increases Break Effect by 20%. Using an Ultimate ability will boost DoT by 24% for two turns. Defeating a target affected by DoT will regenerate 4 Energy for the wearer. At Level 5, this Skill’s attributes are boosted to 40%, 48%, and 8 Energy, respectively. Ascension Materials: 375K Credits, 8x Extinguished Core, 20x Glimmering Core, 12x Obsidian of Desolation, 15x Obsidian of Obsession and 14x Squirming Core

The Light Cone is particularly effective on the 5-star character Kafka, and in certain cases, it may even be better than her signature Light Cone, Patience Is All You Need.