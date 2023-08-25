Honkai Star Rail 1.3 first phase events: Duration, overview, and more

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update will introduce a myriad of fresh content, including new 5-star banners and events. In a recent tweet, HoYoverse shared an overview of everything lined up for the first phase of version 1.3. Players will find their infographic helpful, as it contains details about upcoming events.

This article outlines all the highlights of the next banner phase, aligning with the overview. It also includes the event duration and other relevant details for the reader’s convenience.

Every event and warps from the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.3

1) Gift of Odyssey

The upcoming Gift of Odyssey features Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

The Gift of Odyssey has been recurring for every major update of Honkai Star Rial. The Check-in event for version 1.3 will be available until October 10, 2023, server time. Players will receive a total of 10 Star Rail Special Pass over the next seven days.

2) Epochal Spectrum Warp

Imbibitor Lunae banner as shown in the version 1.3 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Imbibitor Lunae debuts in the first banner phase of version 1.3 as a playable character. He will be added to the Imaginary roster as a 5-star unit that treads on the Destruction Path.

Listed below are the 4-stars that will be featured in his limited warp with a boosted drop rate:

Yukong (Harmony: Imaginary)

(Harmony: Imaginary) Asta (Harmony: Fire)

(Harmony: Fire) March 7th (Preservation: Ice)

The Epochal Spectrum Warp will roll out with the major update and expire on September 20, 2023, server time. Keep in mind that the standard pity system will be applied to all the characters in the banner.

3) Brilliant Fixation Warp

Official artwork on the Brighter Than the Sun Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

The Brilliant Fixation Warp in the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.3 features Lunae’s signature Light Cone, Brighter Than the Sun. The following 4-stars will be accessible on the banner, which ends on September 20, 2023:

Dance! Dance! Dance! (Harmony)

(Harmony) Planetary Rendezvous (harmony)

(harmony) Landau’s Choice (Preservation)

4) Aurum Alley’s Hustle and Bustle

Aurum Alley event will drop Suhang as a free reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Aurum Alley’s Hustle and Bustle is one of the limited-time events for Honkai Star Rail 1.3, and it will be on the live servers from August 31, 2023, to September 18, 2023. By completing the required objectives, participants will receive a free Sushang and a brand new "Ingenium Dream" wallpaper.

Besides that, players will also be rewarded with all the in-game resources listed below:

1x Self-Modeling Resin

3x Tracks of Destiny

1840x Stellar Jades

It is worth noting that Trailblazers must complete the Xianzhou Luofu Obsequies Performed Trailblaze Mission to access the event.

5) Planar Fissure

The boosted ornament drop via the Plannar Fissure event will make its way to Honkai Star Rail 1.3. The double reward will be accessible for a limited time from September 6 to September 13, 2023.

As always, participants can access the double Ornament drop from the Immersion devices across any Simulated Universe stage.

6) Trailblaze Mission

A new Trailblaze Mission will be introduced in version 1.3, which will continue the Xianzhou Luofu storyline.

The story kicks off in the aftermath of Phantylia’s battle. Now that she has been expelled, Trailblazers must quell the tumult and console the trauma caused by the incident.

7) Companion Missions

Companion mission for Imbibitor Lunae and Luka will be available in the first phase of version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the new companion missions for the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.3:

The Dragon Return Home : Unlocked after completing the Obsequies Performed Trailblaze Mission. It is expected to explore the origin and background of Imbibitor Luane.

: Unlocked after completing the Obsequies Performed Trailblaze Mission. It is expected to explore the origin and background of Imbibitor Luane. Mo Ciushle: Luka’s Companion Mission can be unlocked after completing the Silent Galaxy Trailblaze Mission in Jarillo-VI. Talk to Seele and Oleg in Boulder Town to initiate the quest.

Each of the missions will provide 100x Stellar Jades, Trailblaze EXP, and other in-game resources.

8) Herta Contacts Bundle

All the rewards from the Herta Contacts will be refreshed in Honkai Star Rail 1.3. Players can access each of them only via in-app purchases, up to a maximum of five times per account.

Here is a list of all the Herta Contacts and their rewards:

Roaming Share (330x Oneiric Shard): 30x Traveler’s Guide and 30,000 Credits

(330x Oneiric Shard): 30x Traveler’s Guide and 30,000 Credits Aether Refill (330x Oneiric Shard): 25x Refined Aether and 30,000 Credits

(330x Oneiric Shard): 25x Refined Aether and 30,000 Credits Resource Supply (660x Oneiric Shard): 45x Supplies Material Box and 120,000 Credits

9) Nameless Honor

Nameless Honor will reset with the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, a new Nameless Honor will be active throughout the duration of Honkai Star Rail 1.3. Trailblazers can increase their levels to unlock exciting rewards, including a 5x Star Rail Pass, 1x Self Modeling Resin, and other in-game materials for free.

They can also purchase the Nameless Glory, which provides an additional 4x Star Rail Pass, 680x Stellar Jades, and a few extra resources. Players can also pick up one of the exclusive battle pass Light Cones from any Path of their choice.

On the other hand, purchasing the Nameless Medal will increase their battle pass level by 10. It will also reward 200x Stellar Jades, Fuels, and avatars of Jing Yuan and Fu Xuan.