Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Stellar Jades calculation: Get 95+ pulls for free

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update is expected to be released on August 30, 2023, and it will feature an array of fresh content, rewarding quite a bit of Stellar Jades. From Forgotten Halls reset to new events, Trailblazers will be able to grind a lot of resources for their account, helping summon and build upcoming characters such as Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan.

Since Star Rail’s gacha system limits the amount of materials available, free wishes have always been a welcome addition to the game. In fact, most players prefer scouring through all the activities to accumulate every bit of Stellar Jade before reaching for their wallet.

This article compiles all the Stellar Jades available in version 1.3, along with their respective sources, to provide a general idea of the number of pulls that Trailblazers can accumulate for free.

How to earn over 95 pulls in Honkai Star Rail 1.3 for free

Complete the Daily Trainings throughout version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update will be available for 42 days, which is worth considering to calculate the Stellar Jades, given that a few activities will reset throughout the patch. For instance, the Simulated Universe refreshes on a weekly basis, and the Memory of Chaos resets every 14 days.

Additionally, you have to grind both limited and permanent contents throughout the update to hoard the maximum number of wishes. Listed below are the permanent sources that will generate over 75 pulls.

The version 1.3 Maintenance compensation will provide 600 Jades.

Daily Training for 42 days generates 2520 Jades.

Three Memory of Chaos resets give 1800 Jades.

300 Stellar Jades from version 1.4 Livestream codes.

81 new achievements will be added to version 1.3, which is expected to generate over 400 Jades.

Two Embers Exchange shop reset offers a total of 10 Star Rail Pass and 10 Special Pass.

Six Simulated Universe resets provide 1350 Jades and six Star Rail Pass.

Four Companion Mission deliver 400 Jades.

HoYoLab Daily check-in for a patch provides around 80 Jades.

Path of Propagation Blessings will generate 320 Jades.

23 new Curios in version 1.3 give 690 Jades.

Limited content

Aurum Alley’s Hustle and Bustle is a limited time event for version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of limited-time content and its rewards in Honkai Star Rail 1.3:

10 Star Rail Special Pass from the Gift of Odyssey.

Five Star Rail Pass from the Nameless Honor.

Aurum Alley’s Hustle and Bustle event will provide over 1500 Stellar Jades.

40 Jades from the Aptitude Showcase.

Simulated Universe: The Swarm Disaster is expected to generate around 1500 Jades.

Roughly 100 Jades from Web events.

500 Jades are expected from the Space Station Task Force event.

By compiling all the above sources, Trailblazers can obtain around 12000 Stellar Jades. Combined with the extra passes, you can obtain over 95 free wishes on the limited banner and 15 Stellar Warp pulls by the end of Honkai Star Rail 1.3.