Honkai Star Rail Warp Simulator: How to get unlimited pulls on Blade banner

Honkai Star Rail Warp Simulators (sometimes called Wish Simulators) are an excellent way to test your luck for Blade's banner via unlimited pulls. Blade is summonable on a Character Event Warp known as A Lost Soul, which has been active since the start of Version 1.2. Some players may not have spent any resources on it yet, but they could try a simulation to test their luck.

Note: This article uses hsr.wishsimulator.app. Other Warp Simulators exist online, but this specific guide is solely about hsr.wishsimulator.app. You can visit the site and follow along with the how-to details described below.

How to use a Honkai Star Rail Warp Simulator for unlimited pulls on Blade's banner

Two important things to highlight here (Image via WishSimulator.app)

Once you visit the website, you should see an option to load the Warp Simulator. Click on that option to see the generic Departure Warp. That's not what Trailblazers came to the site for, so make sure to click on the A Lost Soul Warp button shown in the top left of the above image.

Afterward, click on the Skip Express option. Honkai Star Rail players will have 25 Star Rail Special Passes and 8,000 Stellar Jade by default. If you want unlimited pulls, here's what to do next.

Click on the settings button shown here (Image via WishSimulator.app)

Click on the gear icon on the bottom left of the Warp Simulator website. You should see several options tied to settings. The important one here is called "Number of Warps." Change the option from Default to Unlimited. Feel free to change any other settings here if you'd like.

Doing unlimited pulls in Honkai Star Rail

An example of a random 10x pull on Blade's banner (Image via WishSimulator.app)

From this point on, Honkai Star Rail players can do unlimited pulls. It is vital to mention that nothing that happens on the Warp Simulator transfers to the game.

The main purpose of this simulation is to test your luck and see how much you would need to spend to get Blade (or other 5-stars on other banners). You can adjust how many summons you have, so you don't necessarily need to have unlimited pulls.

Feel free to adjust your number of Stellar Jade by going back to the Default setting and clicking on the Exchange button on the home screen.

A good 10x pull (Image via WishSimulator.app)

There is one more important thing about this Warp Simulator to highlight. It can tell you how much you would've spent in the real world to do the same number of summons as you've done. The following image highlights this idea more clearly.

If the writer of this article had to spend money to get Blade, this is apparently how much it would have cost (Image via WishSimulator.app)

In order to see how much you would've spent in the real world, do the following:

Go to the home page with Blade's banner. Click on View Details. Click on History.

For example, 40 pulls in Honkai Star Rail is equivalent to $105.60, according to this Warp Simulator. Note that 40 summons is not guaranteed to get Blade, either. This simulation uses the same Pity rates as Honkai Star Rail, meaning you might need to do 180 pulls if you're extremely unlucky.

Poll : Would you spend hundreds of dollars to get a 5-star character you want? Yes No 0 votes