Is the Pity carried over to the next banner in Honkai Star Rail?

Banners play a significant role in deciding how your team will look on Honkai Star Rail. After all, they’re the primary way to obtain different characters. However, the banners have a considerable element of luck as there’s no way of telling what you’ll get from it until you hit the pity. This element is the only insurance you have to save yourself from the randomness of the banners.

Every banner in Honkai Star Rail has a pity system that triggers on the 90th pull. It ensures you’ll get at least one 5-star character in every 90 pulls. The system will be familiar to those who play Genshin Impact, as MiHoYo has adopted the same system. Even if you can’t trigger the pity system on a particular banner, it will carry over between the same type.

Honkai Star Rail’s pity carryover system allows players to improve their squads consistently

There are two main types of banners – highlight and standard. The latter doesn’t have a time limit and will be available throughout the game’s shelf life. This banner can reward you with light cones and Honkai Star Rail characters. This has its pity system that triggers after 90 pulls. Additionally, you can get a 5-star character from an exclusive pool after 300 draws.

It’s the highlight banners that will attract you more. Every highlight banner has a rate-up for certain characters, which will have boosted chances. The pity between highlight banners will carry over if they’re similar.

Simply put, the pity from one character’s highlight banner will be carried over to the next. Similarly, the pity from the light cone highlight banner will carry over to the next. There are slight differences, though – the pity on the character banners is for 90 pulls, while that for light cone banners is 80.

Honkai Star Rail 50-50 pity

Aside from the pity system carrying over across banners, a 50-50 system is also in place. Each highlight banner has a featured character or light cone. When you open a character banner, there’s a 50% chance that the 5-star you get will be featured. If you open a light cone banner, there’s a 75% chance that the 5-star you get will be featured.

However, if you don’t get the featured character or light cone, the following 5-star entity will be promoted. This is ensured by the 50-50 pity system applicable in Honkai Star Rail. This ensures that highlight banners are the best option if you’re looking to get your favorite character in the game.

