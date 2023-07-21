How to get more pulls in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

Trailblazers looking to get more pulls in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 must collect more Stellar Jade and Star Rail Special Passes. This guide will cover various ways for you to maximize your Warp efficiency. New players seeking to get Blade, Kafka, or one of the featured 4-stars should find the following information helpful. Veterans may also find the reminder quite helpful.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 has two main Character Event Warps for doing pulls. A Lost Soul features Blade, Arlan, Sushang, and Natasha, and it's available as of July 19, 2023. Nessun Dorma features Kafka, Luka, Shampo, and Serval, with this Warp beginning around August 9, 2023.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 guide: How to get more pulls

This update has plenty of opportunities for you to get some extra pulls (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazers have two choices for getting more pulls in Honkai Star Rail 1.2:

Get more Stellar Jade

Get more Star Rail Special Passes

Both currencies are used to do Character Event Warps. Note that Star Rail Passes are a separate currency used for generic Warps.

Stellar Jade is a common currency to get in this game, so let's look at how you can get it in Honkai Star Rail 1.2:

Achievements

Aptitude Showcase

Astral Express Visitors

Daily Missions

Events

Exploration

Forgotten Halls

HoYoLAB Daily Check-In

Interstellar Guide

Messages

Missions

Redeem Codes

Simulated Universe

The exact amount of Stellar Jade you can get will depend on your current progress and how much effort you're willing to put into the game.

Easy ways to get more pulls in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

An example of a generous event (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's look at the easiest methods first. Under Travel Log is a list of events. The one shown above is known as Gift of Odyssey. Log in on seven different days in Honkai Star Rail to get 10x Star Rail Special Passes. That's ten free pulls. Just remember to claim them from the event page.

Aptitude Showcase is another event that everybody can easily complete. Getting 40 Stellar Jade isn't much, but don't forget that you can also do something called Character Trials, which are very similar.

Another easy method to consider (Image via HoYovers)

To do Character Trials, head to the Warp page and go to Stellar Warp. On the bottom is a button that says "Character Trial." Click on that to see something similar to the above image. Completing all seven will give you 140 Stellar Jade, almost one free pull.

Here is a list of redeem codes you should consider using:

2SP2XE4YBJBB

BSN2EWMHA4RP

STARRAILGIFT

BTN5EL69P6K3

That's potentially another 200 Stellar Jade.

You can get Star Rail Special Passes through Embers Exchange (Image via HoYoverse)

Don't forget that you can visit the Shop section of the pause menu and then check out Embers Exchange. A Star Rail Special Pass typically costs 160 Undying Embers, but you could get it at a discount of 90 Undying Embers. Trailblazers can only get five Star Rail Special Passes per rotation.

That means you could get ten free pulls just through this method. On a related note, spending real-life money on Oneric Shards and an Express Supply Pass can give you more Warps. That's not an option for F2P Honkai Star Rail players, but small spenders and whales may wish to consider it.

All the aforementioned topics that weren't discussed too much, such as Daily Missions, events, and Forgotten Halls, are other great ways to get dozens of more summons in Honkai Star Rail 1.2.

Poll : Which 5-star character do you like more? Blade Kafka 0 votes