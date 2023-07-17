Is Blade worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update is on the horizon, and it will feature Blade as a playable character in the first banner phase. He is set to be an upcoming DPS character from the Wind roster as he follows the Destruction Path to unleash massive AoE attacks, taking down multiple enemies on the battlefield. Moreover, he possesses terrifying self-healing abilities that are triggered by his Ultimate and Talent’s follow up attacks.

Blade has gained prominence as a Stellaron Hunter ever since he appeared during the Xianzhou Loufu crysis. In fact, fans are inquisitive about his secretive personality and excellent swordsmanship as he wields an ancient sword riddled with cracks.

That said, the entire community is wondering if the upcoming Wind DPS unit is worth summoning in Honkai Star Rail 1.2, since resources are limited in the title.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

What makes Blade worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

As mentioned, Blade will be an upcoming Wind DPS that launches enhanced basic ATK as his primary source of damage. He has an interesting scaling of his abilities, as it depends on his MAX HP stats instead of attack, unlike other damage dealers. Luckily for him, HoYoverse has added the Longevious Disciple Relic set that will help him reach his damage potential.

His Skill consumes a portion of his Max HP to promptly Advance Forward his action, increasing his Basic attack DMG under the Forest of Swords effect. He cannot cast the ability whenever the specified effect is active. In addition, the Skill does not generate energy, and his health gets reduced to one whenever it is activated at insufficient HP.

Visuals from Blade's Ultimate (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade’s Ultimate inflicts massive Wind DMG on an opponent and adjacent targets, which scales both on his HP and ATK. It also sets his current health to 50%, making him a self-sustaining character in Honkai Star Rail.

His Talent is a major element of his moveset, as it generates Charge stacks every time he receives DMG. Upon reaching maximum stacks, he unloads a massive follow-up attack that deals massive Wind DMG to all enemies. It further restores his HP, allowing him to survive during combat.

Lastly, upon activating Blade’s Technique, he attacks an enemy to enter the battle and deals damage to all opponents at the cost of his HP.

Should you summon Blade in Honkai Star Rail?

Most of the end-game activities in Honkai Star Rail demand multiple team setups, and having a second DPS will help you easily clear the challenges. However, we recommend that you save your Stellar Jades for Blade since the title offers quite a few good 4-star damage dealers.

Moreover, HoYoverse has lined up Kafka and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae for the upcoming patches, which are strong competitors for the Stellaron Hunter. The former will also provide a unique variation of DoT-based team composition, elevating the gameplay experience.

Overall, Blade will be a strong Hypercarry unit, and it is up to your discretion to summon him.