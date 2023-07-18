Anybody seeking to redeem active codes for Honkai Star Rail 1.2 can find a bunch of them in this article. Some leftover ones from the previous Version Update are still usable. Not only that, but some new options will also become available in the upcoming month. Let's cover all active codes that could be used by the time this guide was written, along with how to use them.

Veteran players should already know how to use active codes, so the following list should be the most useful for them. A how-to guide for the HoYo FEST 2023 code will also be provided since what a player can copy and paste will be unique to their account.

List of all active codes in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

Official art for Honkai Star Rail 1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of active codes to use in Honkai Star Rail 1.2:

2SP2XE4YBJBB

BSN2EWMHA4RP

STARRAILGIFT

HoYo FEST 2023 code

Note that anything crossed out means it can no longer be used. The rewards are as follows:

2SP2XE4YBJBB: 50x Stellar Jade + 10,000 Credits

50x Stellar Jade + 10,000 Credits BSN2EWMHA4RP: 50x Stellar Jade + 10,000 Credits

50x Stellar Jade + 10,000 Credits STARRAILGIFT: 50x Stellar Jade + 10,000 Credits

50x Stellar Jade + 10,000 Credits HoYo FEST 2023 code: 20,000 Credits

Three more active codes will become available once the 1.3 Special program airs. Using all three will give players 300 Stellar Jade, so don't forget to tune in for those free rewards.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

The Honkai: Star Rail version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends" will be live soon!

We will be activating a Twitch Drops campaign on July 19th, so that each Trailblazer can enjoy new content with their favorite streamer!

Link Account >>>



Watch… Hi, Trailblazers!The Honkai: Star Rail version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends" will be live soon!We will be activating a Twitch Drops campaign on July 19th, so that each Trailblazer can enjoy new content with their favorite streamer!Link Account >>> hoyo.link/49aADBAd Watch… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

A Twitch Drops campaign will also begin once Honkai Star Rail 1.2 launches. Stellar Jade and other loot will become available for those who link their Twitch account with their miHoYo one and watch over an hour's worth of Honkai Star Rail.

How to get the HoYo FEST 2023 code

This menu is where you can get the code as described below (Image via HoYoverse)

If you want to get 20,000 Credits for free (and other rewards for Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis, and Honkai Impact 3rd), go to HoYoLAB. Search for HoYo FEST 2023 to find a webpage for the web event. The site will recommend enabling hardware acceleration, but that's not required to get the rewards (although it will take longer if it's not enabled).

Gamers can then click on the open gift box icon to be prompted to pick a caption. Select any of the three options, then share it. Afterward, you can click on a closed gift box icon to select the "Get Redemption Code" option shown in the above image.

In this case, you need to pick Honkai: Star Rail. This promotion lasts until December 31, 2023.

How to use Redemption Codes in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

An example of a successful redemption via the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is how Trailblazers can enter an active code in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 via the game:

Boot up the game. Pause. Select the white "..." button beside your name and Equilibrium Level. Pick the Redemption Code option. Paste the active code. Select the Confirm option.

Repeat the process for all remaining codes. This method is pretty simple, especially since you can access the in-game mail via the pause menu in just a few seconds.

The website method also works (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, some Trailblazers may wish to use the official website (hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift) to redeem everything. From there, you can do the following:

Log in. Select a server. Paste the Redemption Code. Click on Redeem.

Repeat the process for all other active codes. Choose whichever method is easier for you and stick with it.

Poll : Are you spending everything to get Kafka in Honkai Star Rail? Yes No 0 votes