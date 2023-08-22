Honkai Star Rail Propagation Path in Simulated Universe: Effects, how to unlock, and more details

The recent Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream showcased an array of content lined up for the patch, including a major update to the Simulated Universe. An extensive highlight of the domain is the Path of Propagation, which will be officially introduced in the title going forward. Originally associated with the Aeon Tayzzyronth, the path will provide new Blessings to those participating in the simulation.

This article outlines every bit of information available about the Propagation Path in the Simulated Universe, including its effects and unlock criteria.

How to unlock the Path of Propagation in Honkai Star Rail?

Defeat the upcoming True Stings boss in Simulated Universe: The Swam Disaster to unlock the Propagation Path (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, the Path of Propagation will roll out with the Simulated Universe: The Swarm Disaster in Honkai Star Rail 1.3. Players can unlock the Path by completing the simulation event featuring a brand new boss, True Stings.

The creature will bring a few interesting mechanics into the battle. Players can look forward to an exciting combat experience after unlocking the new effects from the Path.

What are the Path of Propagation's effects in Honkai Star Rail?

The Path of Propagation effect as shown in the version 1.3 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming Simulated Universe: The Swarm Disaster will introduce the Path of Propagation in Honkai Star Rail. Like other Paths in the simulation, it will have a fixed set of Blessings and Resonance Formation.

Here is the complete breakdown of its effects in the Simulated Universe as showcased during the version 1.3 livestream. It is worth noting that players can activate them after will selecting the Path at the beginning of the domain.

Increases the Basic ATK DMG of all characters by 24%.

Extends the chance for the Blessing of Propagation to appear on the selection screen. Each of them will provide more buffs to the active characters involving their Basic ATKs.

As always, players can activate the Path Resonance after acquiring three of its Blessings. Additionally, the following Resonance Formations are unlocked at every sixth, tenth, and fourteenth count, respectively.

Resonance Formation: Proboscis

Resonance Formation: Phenol Compounds

Resonance Formation: Crystal Pincers

As of writing, HoYoverse has yet to provide details regarding their in-game effects. However, it is expected to benefit characters that use Basic ATK as their primary source of damage, such as Imbibition Luane and Blade.

That said, the version 1.3 update will release on August 30, 2023, and it features Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan as the playable 5-star characters.