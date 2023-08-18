5 new things to expect from Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

During the Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 livestream, trailblazers got to witness various upcoming releases in-game. The latest version houses many quality-of-life improvements and new content, such as fresh characters, playable areas, and more. Those who missed the livestream might be curious about what unique offerings will arrive in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.

This article lists five new things players should expect in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.

Three new characters, various in-game events, and more set to release with version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail

1) Three brand-new characters

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel)

In the upcoming version 1.3, three brand new characters are set to release. Out of these arrivals, two are five-star, and one is a four-star character. The two new five-star characters are Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan, with the four-star figure Lynx rounding out the arrivals.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is an Imaginary character treading on the Destruction path excelling in dealing damage to multiple enemies on the battlefield. Fu Xuan wields the Quantum element and follows the Preservation path specializing in absorbing damage that her allies suffer on the battlefield. Lastly, Lynx wields the Quantum element and treads on the Abundance path specializing in healing and cleansing one debuff of her allies on the battlefield.

2) Four brand-new companion missions

The four new Companion Missions (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel)

With the release of version 1.3, trailblazers will be bestowed with four companion missions. These tasks are going to feature the following characters:

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

March 7th

Lynx

Luka

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae's companion mission is called The Dragon Returns Home. March 7th's corresponding task is Total Recall, while Lynx features in Farther Than The Snow Plains. Lastly, companion mission Mo Cuishle focuses on Luka. Players hang out with the associated characters in each companion mission and engage in various activities.

3) Trailblaze Power system optimization and chat system update

The Trailblaze Power system is getting an update (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel)

In the upcoming version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail, the Trailblaze Power is getting an update. The max Trailblaze Power cap will be raised from 180 to 240, precisely the amount regenerating in a day.

Once the Trailblaze Power maxes out, a percentage of the surplus is converted into Reserved Trailblaze Power. So if players forget to log into the game for an extended period, they won't have wasted much Trailblaze Power. This change will benefit those who cannot log into the game daily.

The upcoming version 1.3 will also get a chat system update where trailblazers can sort out their friend list and send emojis in chat. Furthermore, those not accepting friend requests can choose to disable them in settings.

4) Brand new in-game events

Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle event (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel)

The upcoming version 1.3 will have various in-game events for the trailblazers to complete. Each one rewards them with Stellar Jades and hands some in-game resources. Out of all the arrivals, Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle and Gift of Odyssey are the two events grabbing the spotlight.

Players can earn a free copy of the four-star character Sushang from the first event and ten free Star Rail Special Passes from Gift of Odyssey if they log into the game for seven days.

5) New map areas to explore

New area Aurum Alley (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel)

The trailblazers will receive a new playable area in the upcoming version 1.3 named Aurum Alley. This region will be associated with the event Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle. The Alley was once a hub of commerce and crowds but has gradually fallen into obscurity over the last millennium. While the limited-time event will end, Aurum Alley will remain in the game as a permanent mode, and players can explore the area whenever they want.