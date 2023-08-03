Best Light Cone to pick from the Nameless Honor Battle Pass in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

The recent Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update has refreshed Nameless Honor, the exclusive Battle Pass system that is similar to the ones featured in HoYoverse’s previous titles. It is split into a free-to-play Nameless Gift and a premium Nameless Glory. While Trailblazers have access to the free tier's rewards by default, they need to purchase the latter for $9.99. In exchange, they can acquire some extra goodies, including Special Star Rail Passes and a Light Cone, from either one of the seven Paths.

This article takes a closer look at each of the Nameless Honor Light Cones to suggest which one is worth picking up in version 1.2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Which is the best Nameless Honor Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds is the best battle pass Light Cone in version 1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Among all Nameless Honor Light Cones, "Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds" is the best option to pick in Honkai Star Rail 1.2, as it provides a simple yet powerful passive to the Harmony characters. They can activate one of the following effects for all allies at the beginning of the battle:

Increases ATK by 10%.

Increases CRIT DMG by 12%.

Increases Energy regeneration rate by 6%.

The buffs listed above highly benefit most of the DPS characters in the game, pushing their damage potential to its limit. As of version 1.2, Blade is the only exception that cannot use the first effect, as he scales mostly on his max HP.

That said, you can superimpose the Light Cone over the next few patches by acquiring multiple copies of it from the Battle Pass. The passive effects get doubled at max level, which can greatly enhance the support potential of the Harmony units.

Alternate Nameless Honor Light Cone recommendations in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

Today is Another Peaceful Day is an alternate battle pass Light Cone in version 1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

"Today is Another Peaceful Day" comes close in comparison with the aforementioned Light Cone. In fact, the Erudition gear has arguably the best passive out of all the options in the Nameless Honor. It increases the wearer's DMG based on their Max Energy, which is a direct damage amplification for any DPS character.

However, the Erudition characters also have access to a lot of good 4-star Light Cones, which renders the Battle Pass option an over-investment. It can be worth picking up for Jing Yuan, but he has been overshadowed by Blade in the v1.2 meta.

Pick up Return to Darkness Light Cone to build Hunt characters in version 1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also collect "Return to Darkness" from the Honkai Star Rail Nameless Honor. The passive dispels an enemy buff and increases the CRIT Rate of the Hunt characters, which greatly benefits them in the end-game activities. Their Battle Pass Light Cone is certainly worth investing in, given that they are a formidable DPS option across multiple team setups.