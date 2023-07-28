The recent Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update marked Blade’s debut as a brand new playable Wind character. The Stellron Hunter has quickly become one of the most coveted 5-star units thanks to his Destruction Path, which allows him to unleash massive AoE attacks. Coupled with his terrifying self-healing ability, he can easily tackle any late-game activity as a dedicated DPS.

Of course, players must use him in a proper team composition to unleash his true potential. Although he possesses one of the highest damage outputs in the game, he has limited synergy with F2P characters. Hence, the community wonders about the best accessible setups that utilize his capabilities.

This article will outline some of the best F2P teams for Blade as of version 1.2.

What are the best free-to-play teams for Blade in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

1) Hypercarry team

Image showing Blade's Hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

As a Destruction unit, Blade boasts a pure hypercarry playstyle and quite a few free-to-play units can help him sustain the same.

Equip Pela in the setup, as she has incredible synergy with the Stellaron Hunter. She can reduce an opponent's defense, which increases his damage output by a mile.

For the third spot, use Yukong as a buffer, as her Ultimate can increase Blade’s CRIT attributes. Although her clunky playstyle can be difficult to manage, she gets significantly better with higher Eidolons, which most F2P players can access over time.

Natasha can sustain the entire setup and cleanse an ally when afflicted with a debuff. She is the only accessible healer as of Honkai Star Rail 1.2, which will change after Lynx releases version 1.3.

2) Sub-DPS team

Image showing a sub-DPS Blade team (Image via HoYoverse)

While Blade excels as a primary damage dealer, you can use him as a sub-DPS to utilize his AoE potential. His ideal build includes a ton of HP, which allows him to tank a decent amount of incoming DMG only to unleash a follow-up attack on multiple targets.

For primary DPS, use Dan Heng for his high single-target DMG. The duo can clear most of the Memory of Chaos stages, where most enemies share weaknesses with the Wind element.

Once again, employ Pela to debuff enemies, increasing their overall DMG output. You can also use her Ice application to trigger Weakness Break on newer enemies.

Lastly, use Natasha for healing to complete the sub-DPS Blade team in Honkai Star Rail 1.2.

3) AoE DPS team

Blade's AoE DPS team in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

An extra AoE character in Blade’s team will certainly not hurt his combat potential. Qingque is an excellent 4-star unit for that purpose, as she can unleash massive damage on multiple enemies. In fact, the Stellaron Hunter’s Skill-Point efficient moveset pairs well with her abilities, which demand a lot of points.

Employ Tingyun for the next spot in the setup since her Skill-Point efficient buffs will benefit Qingque. While Blade cannot use her ATK buffs, his damage output is sufficiently high, to begin with to provide sufficient impact in this Honkai Star Rail setup.

The final spot demands a healer, and Natasha is the only option for now until Lynx’s release.