Is it worth buying the Nameless Honor Battle Pass in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

Honkai Star Rail is loaded with multiple features while rewarding precious in-game resources, including Credits and Stellar Jades. Among them, the Nameless Honor reappears with every patch, and a fresh Battle Pass is now available in version 1.2. As always, players can access its free rewards by default or purchase the premium tier for some extra resources.
With the system in play, Trailblazers wonder if the Battle Pass is worth buying in version 1.2. The extra goodies are certainly useful to progress further in the game. However, the Nameless Honor has a base price tag of $9.99.
This article analyzes the overall purchase value of the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Battle Pass and lists all its rewards for the reader’s convenience.
Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.
Should you buy the Nameless Honor Battle Pass in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?
The current Nameless Honor rolled out with the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update and contains several free rewards under the Nameless Gift section. Progress through the Battle Pass level by completing various daily and weekly missions to collect them. The free resources are sufficient to sustain any F2P account.
In contrast, the premium Nameless Glory tier provides a bunch of in-game goodies, including Star Rail Special Passes and Stellar Jades. The resources will help you build more characters and save extra summons for your desired units.
Considering the massive boost it will provide to your account’s progress, Nameless Glory is worth buying for $9.99.
The Nameless Medal unlocks 10 Battle Pass levels, along with 200x Stellar Jades, two profile icons, and five fuels for $19.99. We recommend not purchasing the specified premium tier since the extra $10 is not worth spending for the limited resources it provides.
What are the Nameless Honor rewards in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?
The list below contains all Nameless Gift rewards that players can access for free in the Honkai Star Rail Battle Pass:
- 310,000 Credits
- 42x Adventure Logs
- 42x Refined Aether
- 42x Traveller’s Guide
- 30x Condensed Aether
- 6x Fuel
- 1x Self Modeling Resin
- 2x Tracks of Destiny
- 5x Star Rail Passes
Purchasing Nameless Glory unlocks a fair bit of additional rewards, listed below:
- 1,240,000 Credits
- 20x Lost Crystal
- 210x Refined Aether
- 210 Traveller’s Guide
- 6x Fuel
- 4x Gift of the Pathstriders
- 3x Grand Gift of the Pathstriders
- 200x Relic Remains
- 2x Tracks of Destiny
- 680x Stellar Jade
- 4x Star Rail Special Passes
- Treasure of the Starry Seas
The Treasure of the Starry Seas contains an exclusive Light Cone from all seven Paths. However, you can pick only one after hitting Nameless Honor Level 30.