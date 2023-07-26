Is it worth buying the Nameless Honor Battle Pass in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

Honkai Star Rail is loaded with multiple features while rewarding precious in-game resources, including Credits and Stellar Jades. Among them, the Nameless Honor reappears with every patch, and a fresh Battle Pass is now available in version 1.2. As always, players can access its free rewards by default or purchase the premium tier for some extra resources.

With the system in play, Trailblazers wonder if the Battle Pass is worth buying in version 1.2. The extra goodies are certainly useful to progress further in the game. However, the Nameless Honor has a base price tag of $9.99.

This article analyzes the overall purchase value of the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Battle Pass and lists all its rewards for the reader’s convenience.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Should you buy the Nameless Honor Battle Pass in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



Event Period: After the V1.2 update – 2023/08/28 03:59:00(server time)



Increase the level of Nameless Honor to obtain rewards such as Star Rail Passes, Self-Modeling Resins and Tracks of Destiny:



#HonkaiStarRail pic.twitter.com/QoGF9aelB4 Version 1.2 Nameless Honor Event DetailsEvent Period: After the V1.2 update – 2023/08/28 03:59:00(server time)Increase the level of Nameless Honor to obtain rewards such as Star Rail Passes, Self-Modeling Resins and Tracks of Destiny: hoyo.link/15pVDFAd

The current Nameless Honor rolled out with the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update and contains several free rewards under the Nameless Gift section. Progress through the Battle Pass level by completing various daily and weekly missions to collect them. The free resources are sufficient to sustain any F2P account.

In contrast, the premium Nameless Glory tier provides a bunch of in-game goodies, including Star Rail Special Passes and Stellar Jades. The resources will help you build more characters and save extra summons for your desired units.

Considering the massive boost it will provide to your account’s progress, Nameless Glory is worth buying for $9.99.

The Nameless Medal unlocks 10 Battle Pass levels, along with 200x Stellar Jades, two profile icons, and five fuels for $19.99. We recommend not purchasing the specified premium tier since the extra $10 is not worth spending for the limited resources it provides.

What are the Nameless Honor rewards in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

Nameless Gift provides several free resources (Image via HoYoverse)

The list below contains all Nameless Gift rewards that players can access for free in the Honkai Star Rail Battle Pass:

310,000 Credits

42x Adventure Logs

42x Refined Aether

42x Traveller’s Guide

30x Condensed Aether

6x Fuel

1x Self Modeling Resin

2x Tracks of Destiny

5x Star Rail Passes

Pick up an exclusive Light Cones after purchasing the Nameless Glory (Image via HoYoverse)

Purchasing Nameless Glory unlocks a fair bit of additional rewards, listed below:

1,240,000 Credits

20x Lost Crystal

210x Refined Aether

210 Traveller’s Guide

6x Fuel

4x Gift of the Pathstriders

3x Grand Gift of the Pathstriders

200x Relic Remains

2x Tracks of Destiny

680x Stellar Jade

4x Star Rail Special Passes

Treasure of the Starry Seas

The Treasure of the Starry Seas contains an exclusive Light Cone from all seven Paths. However, you can pick only one after hitting Nameless Honor Level 30.