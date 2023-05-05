Best tips and tricks to unlock every Nameless Honor battle pass reward in Honkai Star Rail

It has officially been over a week since Honkai Star Rail hit the market, and the game has already witnessed a record number of downloads. The new Gacha title has been moving forward since then, as its new character designs, story, and turn-based combat system have been keeping millions occupied. However, the concept of grinding for materials and character ascensions isn't always tied to activities.

Similar to other video games, battle passes are also present in Honkai Star Rail. The objectives are pretty simple as well, where completing a few basic tasks will send everyone on their way to the max level of 50.

The following article will showcase the best objectives that players should prioritize, helping them level up the Nameless Honor battle pass quickly.

How to level up Nameless Honor battle pass quickly and unlock all rewards in Honkai Star Rail

1) Daily missions

The daily missions within the Nameless Honor battle pass are quite straightforward, as you will simply need to perform basic tasks tied to the game's core mechanics. For example, everyone is given 120 battle pass EXP daily upon logging in, which is 12% of the EXP required to level up.

Log-in reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Then comes the Daily Training Activities and consuming Trailbaze Power, which can be done simultaneously, as doing the latter is tied to completing the former. For example, spending Trailblaze Power on any one of the activities (Calyx, Caverns, etc.) will lead to the completion of a Daily task.

Completing both will collectively reward 240 EXP, taking you almost halfway to the next level. The final objective requires you to dispatch your characters, which can be found by navigating from the battle pass' objective page.

Dispatching characters for battle pass EXP (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Upon completing all four daily missions from the battle pass, it is now time to head for the weekly objectives.

2) Weekly missions

To start your list of weekly missions, always prioritize those tied to your Trailblaze Power and currencies. To spend your Trailblaze power, you can complete some activities, including Stagnant Shadow, Calyxes, and Echo of War, which will also complete the "Consume 1000 Trailblaze Power" objective.

Stagnant Shadow (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Stagnant Shadow and Calyx will grant 600 EXP each while consuming 1000 Trailblaze Power. Completing 2 Echo(s) of War will reward each player 800 EXP. Hence, finishing these objectives will guarantee two battle pass levels each week, while Stagnant Shadow and Calyx runs will grant you one and a half battle pass levels.

The last two objectives will require you to simply spend 300,000 Credits for 800 EXP, which is pretty basic considering the number of Credits needed to ascend in the game. Synthesizing consumables 10 times will grant 600 EXP, which can be done simultaneously on a single item.

Weekly objectives for EXP (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Hence, you're looking at a total of six battle pass levels per week from completing all aforementioned tasks.

3) Update missions

Update missions refresh at the end of every version, so you can take your time to complete each of them. Some of the objectives you might find here include warping for a set number of times, completing Simulated Universe instances, reaching a specific Trailblaze level, consuming a specific number of Trailblaze Power, and more.

Update missions on Honkai Star Rail battle pass (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing either of the aforementioned tasks will help you increase the battle pass by two or three levels simultaneously. After every objective is done from all sections, you must wait until the game hits a weekly reset, scheduled every Monday at 4:00 am UTC +8.

Poll : 0 votes