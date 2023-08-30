Honkai Star Rail 1.3 redeem code: How to claim 50 stellar jades for free

Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 was released across all available platforms on August 30, 2023. The publisher HoYoverse gives away many freebies via codes, which can be redeemed globally and reward players with Stellar jades and various in-game materials. After the version’s release, a code from HoYoverse surfaced on the internet and is available to all trailblazers.

This article discusses the new code and how to redeem it.

New Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 redemption code includes 50 Stellar Jade

The new version 1.3 code is MB6N2TVCSQ9F, which can be redeemed by all Honkai Star Rail players.

The code presents some in-game items, which are listed below:

50 Stellar Jade

10000 Credits

All trailblazers should quickly redeem the code, as the codes tend to expire soon after release. Stellar Jades can be used to buy Star Rail Pass, Star Rail Special Pass, and refill Trailblaze Power. Credits can be used to purchase various in-game materials, level-up characters, Light Cones, and Traces.

How to redeem the Redemption codes in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

The redemption codes can be redeemed by two methods, either from an external website or in-game. Two methods are described below in detail:

1) External website method

The official website for Code Redemption (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch a web browser.

Head to this link to open the code redemption website.

Click on the “Log In” button on the top right corner of the website.

Log in to your HoYoverse account, select the right server, and verify the details about your Character's Nickname.

Paste or Type in the code and click the “redeem” button to finish the process.

2) In-game method

The in-game Code Redemption window (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the game and log in with your account.

Pause the game to open up the Menu.

Click on the “...” right beside your username.

Select and click on the “Redemption Code” and type or paste the code into the blank box.

Click “confirm” to finish redeeming the code.

Using either method will immediately deliver the reward to your in-game mailbox. It should also be kept in mind that the codes are time-limited and, will expire after some days, and can be redeemed once per account.