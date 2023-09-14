Genshin Impact Neuvillette voice actors and their notable roles in anime and video games

Neuvillette is a popular character in Genshin Impact, and some Travelers may wish to know more about his voice actors. Ray Chase is his English voice actor, while Kamiya Hiroshi is his Japanese VA. This article focuses on the English and Japanese VAs, although curious players should know that Sang Yuze voices the character in Chinese and Kwak Yoon-sang does the Korean dub for the unit.

Both Ray Chase and Kamiya Hiroshi have a pretty good history of voice acting in anime and video games. Note that this article only focuses on roles around the time they were confirmed to voice Neuvillette in Genshin Impact.

Neuvillette's voice actors in Genshin Impact: Ray Chase's past roles in anime and video games

As mentioned earlier, Ray Chase is Neuvillette's English voice actor in Genshin Impact. He has had over 200 roles in his career, so let's look at some notable examples within the video game industry:

Noctis Lucis Caleum from Final Fantasy XV

Roy from Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Fire Emblem Engage

Guile from Street Fighter 6

Almond Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Alfonse from Fire Emblem Heroes

Here are his famous anime roles:

Bruno Bucciarati from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Gendo Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion

Howzer from The Seven Deadly Sins

Roswaal L. Mathers from Re:ZERO

Corazon from One Piece

Eren Kruger from Attack on Titan

Piccolo from Dragon Ball Super

Vlad III from Fate / Apocrypha

Yu Otosaka from Charlotte

It might surprise some people that Ray Chase voiced some of these characters in the past since some of them don't sound alike at all.

Kamiya Hiroshi's past roles in anime and video games before Genshin Impact's Neuvillette

Some of Kamiya Hiroshi's past roles (Image via Crunchyroll)

Like Ray Chase, Kamiya Hiroshi (also known as Hiroshi Kamiya, depending on where you live) has had hundreds of notable roles. Here are some good examples of who he voiced in some video games in the Japanese dub:

Terry from Dragon Quest

Licorice Cookie from Cookie Run

Clive from Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

Jonathan from Shin Megami Tensei IV

Now, here are some notable characters he's voiced in past anime:

Trafalgar D. Water Law from One Piece

Ataru Moroboshi from Urusei Yatsura

Izaya Orihara from Durarara!!

Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

Kusuo Saiki from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K

Yuzuru Otonashi from Angel Beats!

Yato from Noragami Aragoto

That's another fine list of recognizable and famous characters, particularly on the anime side. It is worth noting that Kamiya Hiroshi also voices the same anime characters (like Trafalgar D. Water Law) in their respective video games.

Many Travelers might appreciate Kamiya Hiroshi's work in Genshin Impact, especially if they manage to pull Neuvillette in 4.1 and beyond. Don't sleep on Ray Chase's English voice acting, either, as he also makes the Chief Justice of Fontaine sound awesome.

