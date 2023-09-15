Genshin Impact Wriothesley voice actors and their popular roles in anime and video games

Wriothesley is a Genshin Impact character with incredible English and Japanese voice actors. For those who don't know, Joe Zieja lends his voice to the character in the English dub, while Daisuke Ono voices him in Japanese. Note that some people might know Daisuke Ono as Ono Daisuke, as it depends on where they live.

Both voice actors have a great resume of past works. This article covers some of the roles that precede Wriothesley, more specifically, in anime and video games.

Joe Zieja voices Wriothesley in the English dub of Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players may recognize Joe Zieja since he has had some excellent voice-acting roles. Here is a list of his notable anime roles:

Kazutora Hanemiya from Tokyo Revengers

Kusuke Saiki from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Reawakened

Ibara Obami from Kakegurui

Oingo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Achilles from Fate / Apocrypha

Now, here is a list of his some great video game roles:

Claude von Riegan from Fire Emblem Three Houses

Kurt Vander from The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III & IV

Silver from Pokemon Masters

It is worth pointing out that Joe Zieja also did some memorable work in other TV shows that don't fall under anime, such as:

Dr. Flurry from VeggieTales (2020)

Sergeant Duke TeTain from Lego City Adventures

Bumblebee from Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy

Cobra B.A.T.S. from G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout

These aren't all the roles that Joe Zieja has been involved in. However, the ones mentioned are notable characters that readers are bound to recognize.

Daisuke Ono voices Wriothesley in the Japanese dub of Genshin Impact

There is no shortage of roles to discuss here (Image via judasmartel/Reddit)

It's time to cover Daisuke Ono's roles prior to Genshin Impact's Wriothesley. Here are some anime characters that he's voiced before:

Kotaro Kujo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Sebastian Michaelis from Black Butler

Erwin Smith from Attack on Titan

Jyushimatsu from Mr. Osomatsu

Shizuo Heiwajima from Durarara!!

William Vengeance from Black Clover

Sinbad from Magi

Riki Nendou from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Killer T Cell from Cells at Work!

Here are some notable characters that Daisuke Ono voiced in the video game industry:

Alfredo Gonzales from Hajime no Ippo

Silver the Hedgehog from the Sonic series

El Fuerte from Street Fighter IV

Dr. Victor from Bravely Default

Frederick from Fire Emblem: Awakening

That is quite the lineup of characters in both anime and video games. There are also non-anime and non-video game roles of note, like Prince Gumball in the Japanese dub of Adventure Time.

Genshin Impact's Wriothesley has some amazing voice actors. Although they won't featured in this article, Liu Beichen (Chinese) and Kwon Chang-wook (Korean) are also VAs for him, albeit less well-known among English-speaking fans in the anime and video game industries.

