Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks suggest that the official in-game TCG will be getting Wanderer, Dehya, Yaoyao, and other interesting cards. Some Travelers love Genius Invokation as an alternate game mode, so these datamines may interest them. Based on current information available, there will be 12 new cards introduced in the upcoming Version Update.

As far as new character cards go, it's just Dehya, Wanderer, and Yaoyao. Everything else is either tied to those three units or are Equipment, Support, or Event cards for players to use. Remember that anything discussed in Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.1 will introduce new cards to the TCG, according to current leaks

Several leakers like Mero, blednaya, and Videre have all leaked the new Genshin Impact 4.1 TCG cards. Similarly, datamines for them have already been recorded on websites like Honey Hunter World and Ambr. Here are all the leaked cards for this update:

Dehya

Wanderer

Yaoyao

Stalwart and True

Gales of Reverie

Beneficent

Moonpiercer

Crown of Watatsumi

Gandharva Ville

Yayoi Nanatsuki

Fresh Wind of Freedom

Pankration!

Note that not all of them are pictured in the above tweet.

The artworks of Crown of Watatsumi, Fresh Wind of Freedom, Crown of Watatsumi, and Pankration can be seen in this leak. Moonpiercer and Yayoi Nanatsuki are not listed here, although their datamines exist.

Wanderer TCG leaks

Genshin Impact 4.1 TCG will supposedly introduce Wanderer. His Elemental Skill costs three Anemo Die and will deal two Anemo DMG. Wanderer will gain Windfavored, which makes his Normal Attacks do two extra damage.

His Elemental Burst costs three Anemo Die and three Energy. It deals seven Anemo DMG and will do one extra damage by removing Windfavored if Wanderer has it. Wanderer's Talent Card is Gales of Reverie, which costs four Anemo Die.

Its effect makes him do his Elemental Skill instantly. This Talent Card then makes him spend one less Elemental Die when switching characters if Wanderer is in Windfavored and used a Charged Attack. One Anemo DMG is done to your foe afterward.

Dehya TCG leaks

Dehya's Elemental Skill costs three Pyro Die and creates a Fiery Sanctum Field. If that's already on the field, then she does one Pyro DMG. Fiery Sanctum Field is a summon that will decrease incoming damage by one. If Dehya has at least seven HP, she will take one Piercing DMG. At the end phase, Fiery Sanctum Field will deal one Pyro DMG, with its maximum usage being three.

Her Elemental Burst costs four Pyro Die and two Energy. It inflicts three Pyro DMG and prepares Incineration Drive, which will deal three more Pyro DMG when ready. Stalwart and True is Dehya's Talent Card, making her cast her Elemental Skill instantly. It costs four Pyro Die.

Dehya will also recover two HP at the end of every turn with Stalwart and True equipped if she has six or fewer HP.

Yaoyao TCG leaks

Yaoyao's Elemental Skill costs three Dendro Die in the Genshin Impact 4.1 TCG. It summons Yuegui: Throwing Mode, which will deal one Dendro DMG to a foe and heal the ally with the most damage for one HP at the end of a turn. This has a maximum usage of two.

Her Elemental burst costs four Dendro Die and two Energy. It does one Dendro DMG and creates Adeptal Legacy, which can inflict one Dendro DMG and heal the active character whenever you switch active characters. Adeptal Legacy's maximum usage is three.

Beneficient is Yaoyao's Talent card in the Genshin Impact 4.1 TCG, costing three Dendro Die. It makes Yaoyao do her Elemental Skill instantly. When Yeugui: Throwing Mode only has one usage left, its damage and healing are buffed by one.

