Genshin Impact's Wanderer will get a new clothing line for gamers to buy

Fans of Genshin Impact's Wanderer should know that the former Fatui Harbinger will be getting a new clothing line at midnight (UTC+8) on September 15, 2023. There will be three different varieties of clothing and five accessories. Those interested should know that this cool promotion is only available in China. All the items present here are available at Tmall, so you should know Chinese to navigate through the site easily.

This article will include all the latest information surrounding the new Wanderer-themed clothing that some Genshin Impact players may love to see. Much of the original details were posted on Weibo in Chinese, which will be described further below for the reader's convenience.

Information on Genshin Impact's Wanderer getting a new clothing line

Here is a summary of the important details as revealed by Genshin Impact on Weibo (which was originally in Chinese):

New Product: Wanderer-themed costumes

Wanderer-themed costumes Release date and time: 12 am (UTC+8) on September 15, 2023

12 am (UTC+8) on September 15, 2023 Where to buy: Tmall or Miyoushe.com

Tmall or Miyoushe.com Number of items: Three types of clothing and five series of accessories

Three types of clothing and five series of accessories Lottery time: 2 pm (UTC+8) on September 19, 2023 (ten people will be randomly selected)

Some discounts of up to 25% off will be available later on, so stay tuned to Genshin Impact's Weibo for more announcements on that front.

Items available to purchase

This is what you can buy from this new promotion (Image via HoYoverse)

The three types of clothes include:

Asymmetrical dress shirt

Black split skirt

Wide-leg pants

The accessories featured here are as follows:

Beret: 58 cm girth with 78% polyester fiber and 22% sheep wool fiber for the fabric

58 cm girth with 78% polyester fiber and 22% sheep wool fiber for the fabric Scarf: ~180 cm x 70 cm with 83% viscose and 17% polyester fiber materials

~180 cm x 70 cm with 83% viscose and 17% polyester fiber materials Tote bag: ~36.5 cm x 32 cm with 100% polyester fabric and lining

~36.5 cm x 32 cm with 100% polyester fabric and lining Necklace: 50 cm long, and it's made out of copper

50 cm long, and it's made out of copper Brooch: 63.5 mm without the chain, and it's made out of copper, stainless steel, and iron

All the above items are based on the Wanderer's outfit in Genshin Impact. Tmall does ship internationally for those interested.

There is also a chibi Wanderer gift for those who pre-order the shirt, skirt, pants, scarf, or tote bag. It's not available for those who order the beret, brooch, or necklace. Remember to purchase these items from either Tmall or Miyoushe.com if you're interested in these products.

More photos of the Wanderer merchandise

Another photo of the shirt and split skirt combination (Image via HoYoverse)

There are several photos tied to the new merchandise that Genshin Impact has officially revealed thus far. This section will be dedicated to some of the more interesting images, like the one shown above, showing off the skirt and shirt combo.

Here is the necklace, scarf, and hat shown in more detail (Image via HoYoverse)

This image features several items, with a better look at how big the scarf can be on a person. Similarly, the beret also looks comfortable to wear, especially for anybody interested in cosplaying as this former Fatui Harbinger.

A close-up of the tote bag (Image via HoYoverse)

This screenshot should give Genshin Impact fans an idea of how big the Wanderer-themed tote bag would be compared to an average person. Players can opt to buy just one or multiple products, so feel free to purchase whatever appeals to you.

