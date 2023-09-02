Genshin Impact Fatui Harbinger leaks show playability status and rumors of upcoming characters

A quick recap by leaker Furina Lover shows the playability rumors for all Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact. Several characters were leaked to be playable, while others seemingly have no chance at present. Everything discussed in leaks is subject to change, so fans of the unplayable units don't need to abandon all hope just yet.

For starters, Wanderer and Childe are already playable. As far as less obvious Fatui Harbingers go, current Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Dottore and Arlecchino will be playable in a future update. Note that no specific release versions have been confirmed so far.

Genshin Impact leaks: All possible playable Fatui Harbingers

In case the above tweet is too small or has been deleted, here's a backup of the important parts. The characters that have been stated to be playable from this Snezhnayan organization include the following:

Dottore

Arlecchino

Wanderer

Childe

Characters that are apparently de-confirmed for the time include:

Capitano

Columbina

Sandrone

Pantalone

The following list is of people with an unknown playable status:

Pierro

Pulcinella

La Signora

One interesting detail about this particular roundup of leaks is that it re-affirms the notion of Arlecchino holding the fourth seat.

Fatui Harbinger seat numbers

For those unaware, Arlecchino's seat was never confirmed by miHoYo (at least when this article was written). Similarly, Capitano's seat was also unknown. According to the latest Genshin Impact leaks, these are the seat numbers for all members of this organization:

Director: Pierro

Pierro 1: Capitano

Capitano 2: Dottore

Dottore 3: Columbina

Columbina 4: Arlecchino

Arlecchino 5: Pulcinella

Pulcinella 6: Scaramouche (although this is now vacant)

Scaramouche (although this is now vacant) 7: Sandrone

Sandrone 8: La Signora (this is also vacant)

La Signora (this is also vacant) 9: Pantalone

Pantalone 10: N/A

N/A 11: Tartaglia

Wanderer was removed from history, thanks to the Irminsul, and La Signora is dead. Whether they will get replaced or not remains to be seen.

Playable Fatui Harbinger leaks

There's no need to cover Childe and Wanderer since they're already in the game. That leaves us with Arlecchino and Dottore as leaked playable characters. According to the latest Genshin Impact leaks, Arlecchino is a 5-star Pyro Polearm character. It is worth noting that older leaks used to mention her as a Sword user since her leaked concept art said so.

However, that information is now outdated and a prime example of how anything is subject to change. This Pyro Polearm user is supposedly the last new 5-star character in the Fontaine updates. Travelers should expect her to be playable in one of the last 4.X patches, but no specific Version has been specified yet.

Dottore has not been leaked to be playable in any of the Fontaine patches. He supposedly had playable data at one point, but nothing was known about him except that he used Claymores at some stage. Remember that Arlecchino was previously leaked to be a Sword user and instead became a Polearm user in the latest leaks.

The same could happen with Dottore, especially since the Claymore rumors are much older than the Arlecchino concept art leaks, as the former stems from mid-2022. That's it for the latest information on potentially playable Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact.

