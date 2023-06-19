Genshin Impact leaks: Dottore character model, weapon type, and playable details

The recent Genshin Impact leaks on Dottore reveal major details on his full in-game model and playable kit. His name is no stranger to the community, as his appearance was in the official manga, released before the game's launch. Aside from memorable characters throughout multiple arcs, Genshin Impact has introduced players to some interesting antagonists such as Dottore, playing a major part in the Sumeru Archon Quest.

To summarize the leaked kit regarding Dottore, players can expect the character to be a Claymore wielder with an unknown element. However, according to his lore and design, it can be assumed that the second Fatui Harbinger's kit will somewhat involve healing his party members or buffing them.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks showcasing Dottore's design as a playable character

The ongoing wave of leaks regarding Genshin Impact's future characters consists of the second Fatui Harbinger as well, known as Dottore. While the majority in the community know him as having sadistic characteristics based on his experiments and works, many might still be in the dark regarding the leaks on his playable design.

While there has been no information on Dottore's kit, it seems that the confirmation of his weapon comes from the tweet given above. As shown in the leaked footage, Dottore's model might remain the same as his appearance in the Sumeru story arc.

On the other hand, players can also expect an "awakening" similar to Scaramouche, possibly leading to a new design as well. The pre-launch manga also shows one of the Dottore clones' colors to be red. However, it can also be different since the post-launch Dottore's in-game design varies significantly from that of the manga.

Leaked weapon type for Dottore in Genshin Impact

Dottore, as shown in the Winter Night Lazzo (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Dottore's playable weapon has been leaked to be Claymore with an unknown element and kit. While his attire strongly hints at either a Cryo or Hydro element, Dottore's lore suggests a more healer playstyle in the game.

Every Dottore appearance in Genshin Impact until now

Dottore's first official appearance was made through the "Winter Night's Lazzo" teaser. Finally, in Sumeru's Archon Quest, he played the role of a major antagonist. His final moments in the arc were met with Nahida, where Dottore lost all of his clones across Teyvat.

However, one of his clones swore revenge upon getting banished, hinting him to befriend the Traveler as a playable character to take down the real Dottore as well. It should be noted that the aforementioned statement is only assumptions based on the canon events in the game.

Dottore from the Sumeru Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

It will be interesting to see what the future holds in store for the second Fatui Harbinger.

