All 20 upcoming Genshin Impact Fontaine characters leaked to be in 4.X updates

There have been 20 Genshin Impact Fontaine characters leaked, many of which may be playable in the 4.X updates. It is vital to mention that not all the units revealed thus far come from the region. The reason they're called "Fontaine characters" is merely because of their inclusion in the Fontaine leaks. Some release dates, Visions, and rarities have already been leaked for these upcoming units.

Note that everything which has been leaked is subject to change. Most of the characters shown below are expected to appear in one of the 4.X patches either as a playable unit or an NPC. Only one of them (Lion Dance Boy) has an unknown fate at the moment.

Genshin Impact 4.X leaks: Characters rumored for the Fontaine updates

In case the above embed gets taken down, here's a summary of HutaoLover77's compilation of Genshin Impact leaks:

Lyney (5-star Pyro Bow): Confirmed for Version 4.0

Lynette (4-star Anemo Sword): Confirmed for Version 4.0

Freminet (4-star Cryo Claymore): Confirmed for Version 4.0

Wriothesley (5-star Cryo Catalyst): Might be released in Version 4.1

Neuvillette (5-star Hydro Catalyst): Might be released in Version 4.1

Charlotte (4-star Cryo Catalyst): Planned for some Version 4.X update

Furina (5-star Hydro Sword): Might be released in Version 4.2

Sigewinne (4-star Hydro Bow): Planned for some Version 4.X update

M (4-star): Planned for some Version 4.X update

Chevreuse (4-star): Planned for some Version 4.X update

Clorinde (5-star Electro Sword): Planned for some Version 4.X update

Navia (5-star Geo Claymore): Planned for some Version 4.X update

Dahlia (4-star Hydro Catalyst): Planned for some Version 4.X update

Arlecchino (5-star Pyro Sword): Not planned for 2023, but will supposedly be in a 4.X update

Chiori (Could be a 4-star): Planned for some Version 4.X update

Mummy Girl (4-star Hydro Bow): Planned for some Version 4.X update

Cloud Retainer (Unknown rarity, weapon, and Vision): MIght be released in Version 4.4

Skirk (Sword): Unknown release version

Lion Dance Boy (4-star): Apparently, this character has been postponed

Emilie (Unknown rarity, weapon, and Vision): Unknown release version

Note that 4.X merely means the character will be released in one of the Fontaine updates. Of the 20 characters leaked above, only 17 have been rumored to be playable. The others may appear as NPCs, but there isn't much information for any patch past Version 4.0 when this article was written.

This leak states that Wriothesley is a Cryo Catalyst user (Image via Videre)

It is important to note that HutaoLover77's compilation of leaks states that Wriothesley is a Cryo Polearm user. However, leaker Mero says that Wriothesley is instead a Cryo Catalyst user, which is why the previous bullet point list refers to him as such.

Related Genshin Impact character leak

A text leak from Uncle A (Image via HutaoLover77)

The Genshin Impact leak tied to the 20 characters isn't the only rumor connected to future playable units. Uncle A has stated that Cloud Retainer, Madame Ping, and Guizhong will all be playable in a future patch. Cloud Retainer was leaked to be in Genshin Impact 4.4, but the other two characters have no known release date.

Whether they will be playable in a Fontaine update or not remains to be seen.

