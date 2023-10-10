Genshin Impact Wriothesley guide: How to play, build, artifacts, weapons, and best teams

Wriothesley is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. He will be released in the second half of version 4.1 alongside Venti on October 17, 2023, and remain available till November 7, 2023. Travelers will have an opportunity to obtain his signature 5-star weapon, Cashflow Supervision, during this period. As the Duke of Meropide, he plays a major role in the game's storyline, and many fans are eager to pull for this 5-star unit.

Despite being a Catalyst user, Wriothesley boasts a unique type of gameplay wherein he uses his Normal Attacks to deliver Cryo-infused punches to his foes. Players looking to make efficient use of this upcoming DPS character can refer to this Wriothesley guide on how to play him, alongside details about his best builds, artifacts, weapons, team comps, and more.

Note: The information provided in this article is comprised of leaks and is subject to change.

Complete Wriothesley guide for Genshin Impact

Wriothesley as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley is an upcoming 5-star Cryo DPS. His kit in Genshin Impact is focused on his Normal Attacks, where he deals Cryo damage to enemies via punches. It is expected that his Elemental Skill will buff the damage of his Normal Attacks while also depleting his HP. When under the influence of his Skill, Wriothesley's resistance to interruption is also increased.

Wriothesley's Elemental Burst is expected to deal massive AoE Cryo damage while inflicting Ousia damage. Therefore, this is how players should employ Wriothesley for maximum damage:

Begin by activating his Elemental Skill to obtain the buffs and lose HP.

Then follow up with subsequent Normal Attacks for high DPS.

Due to one of his passives, Wriothesley can recover his HP when he is below 60% using his Charged Attacks. It is recommended to use it to manage lost HP.

Wriothesley build in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley, as seen in the 4.1 teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Considering Wriothesley's kit in Genshin Impact, his Talent priorities are:

Normal Attack > Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst

For the main stats on his artifact pieces, players should prioritize the following:

Sands Goblet Circlet ATK% Cryo DMG Bonus Crit Rate/Crit DMG

As for the Substats, these should be prioritized:

Crit Rate/Crit DMG

ATK%

Energy Recharge

Elemental Mastery

Best artifact set for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley's best artifacts (Image via Sportskeeda/HoYoverse)

There are several viable artifact set options for Wriothesley. However, the 4-piece sets of either Marechaussee Hunter or Blizzard Strayer are the strongest. Both of these sets are capable of increasing Wriothesley's Crit Rate considerably. Additionally, the former provides increased Normal and Charged Attack damage, while the latter grants extra Cryo DMG Bonus.

Here's a list of all artifact set options for Wriothesley:

4-piece Marechaussee Hunter

4-piece Blizzard Strayer

4-piece Vermillion Hereafter

4-piece Echoes of an Offering

4-piece Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Best weapons for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley's best weapons (Image via Sportskeeda/HoYoverse)

The Best-in-slot (BiS) weapon for Wriothesley will be his upcoming signature Catalyst called Cashflow Supervision. It will become available on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner alongside the character's release on October 17, 2023.

Tullaytullah's Remembrance can also be a great option for him. Players can also employ the upcoming free 4-star Catalyst called Ballad of the Boundless Blue.

Here are the best weapon choices for Wriothesley:

Cashflow Supervision

Tulaytullah's Remembrance

Skyward Atlas

The Widsith

Solar Pearl

Flowing Purity

Ballad of the Boundless Blue

Best team comps for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley Fridge team (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley wields the Cryo element in Genshin Impact and can be used in multiple different reaction teams. Players can build a team around him for Freeze or Melt. They can also go for more creative comps like Mono Cryo or Fridge (Bloom team with a Cryo).

Here are some great Wriothesley team comps:

Permafreeze team : Wriothesley + Kazuha + Shenhe + Kokomi

: Wriothesley + Kazuha + Shenhe + Kokomi Burn Melt team : Wriothesley + Thoma + Nahida + Bennett

: Wriothesley + Thoma + Nahida + Bennett Reverse Melt team : Wriothesley + Xiangling + Shenhe Bennett

: Wriothesley + Xiangling + Shenhe Bennett Mono Cryo team : Wriothesley + Kazuha + Shenhe + Mika

: Wriothesley + Kazuha + Shenhe + Mika Fridge team: Wriothesley + Kazuha + Nahida + Kokomi

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.