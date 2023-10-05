Genshin Impact Wriothesley build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and team comps

Genshin Impact's latest 4.1 update is currently underway, with the Phase II banners set to arrive shortly. The brand-new Cryo DPS, Wriothesley, will appear on the limited-time character banner alongside the Anemo support, Venti, on October 20, 2023. Their respective signature weapons, Cashflow Supervision and Elegy for the End will also become available during this period.

Wriothesley is a damage dealer in Genshin Impact who relies on his Normal Attacks to inflict Cryo damage to the enemies. Unlike other Catalyst users, he lets his fists do the talking. Fans are highly excited about his release, with many already preparing for his arrival.

To that end, this Wriothesley build guide will cover all essential information, ranging from stats, artifact sets, weapons, team comps, and more.

Best Wriothesley build for Genshin Impact

The Duke of Meropide, Wriothesley, is an upcoming DPS in Genshin Impact who wields the Cryo element. Despite being a Catalyst user, he boasts a rather unique repertoire and uses his fists to essentially punch enemies with Cryo infusion, similar to Shikanoin Heizou.

Similar to most DPS units, Wriothesley's damage scales off his Attack. His Normal Attacks are the main focus of his kit, while his Elemental Skill buffs them. Upon using his Skill, the following Normal Attacks will deal increased damage while depleting his HP.

Wriothesley is also able to recover a portion of his HP by using a special type of Charged Attack, which comes as a benefit of one of his passive talents. Therefore, his Talent priorities are:

Normal Attacks > Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst

For Main stats on his artifacts, players should select:

Sands Goblet Circlet ATK% Cryo DMG Bonus Crit Rate/Crit DMG

As for the Substats, these should be prioritized:

Crit Rate/Crit DMG

ATK%

Energy Recharge

Elemental Mastery

By focusing on the stats, you will have a well-rounded build for your Wriothesley.

Best artifact set for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

The Duke of Meropide has multiple viable artifact set options at his disposal. However, the strongest ones would be the 4-piece sets of either Marechaussee Hunter or Blizzard Strayer. Both options are capable of increasing Wriothesley's Crit Rate considerably. Additionally, the former provides increased Normal and Charged Attack damage, while the latter grants extra Cryo DMG Bonus.

Here's a list of all artifact set options for Wriothesley:

4-piece Marechaussee Hunter

4-piece Blizzard Strayer

4-piece Vermillion Hereafter

4-piece Echoes of an Offering

4-piece Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Best weapons for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

The BiS Catalyst for Wriothesley will be his upcoming signature weapon, Cashflow Supervision. It will also become available on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner alongside his release on October 20, 2023.

Tullaytullah's Remembrance is another great option for him. Additionally, players can use the upcoming free 4-star Catalyst called Ballad of the Boundless Blue.

Here are the best weapon choices for Wriothesley:

Cashflow Supervision

Tulaytullah's Remembrance

Skyward Atlas

The Widsith

Solar Pearl

Flowing Purity

Ballad of the Boundless Blue

Best team comps for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

As a Cryo user, Wriothesley can be used in multiple team comps. Players can build a team around him for Freeze or Melt. If creativity allows, he can also be used in a Fridge team.

Here are some great Wriothesley team comps for you to try in Genshin Impact:

Permafreeze team: Wriothesley + Kazuha + Shenhe + Kokomi

Burn Melt team: Wriothesley + Thoma + Nahida + Bennett

Reverse Melt team: Wriothesley + Xiangling + Shenhe Bennett

Mono Cryo team: Wriothesley + Kazuha + Shenhe + Mika

Fridge team: Wriothesley + Kazuha + Nahida + Kokomi

