Genshin Impact 4.1 weapons: New 5-stars, 4-stars, and Free catalyst stats

Genshin Impact's 4.1 update is expected to introduce a lot of new content to the game, including new characters, weapons, Archon Quests, a Fontaine map expansion, and more. Leaks from sources like HxG indicate that this title's upcoming update may see seven fresh weapons: two 5-stars and the other five of the 4-star rarity.

Alongside the 5-star signature Catalysts of Neuvillette and Wriothesley, four weapons that are part of a new 4-star series are expected to appear on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner. It is presumed that players will also get a free 4-star Catalyst by completing the version 4.1 flagship event in Genshin Impact.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all the new weapons that may be released in update 4.1.

Note: This article comprises leaked information and may be subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.1 to reveal 7 new weapons, as per leaks

HxG, a renowned leaker in the community, has recently revealed the new weapons expected to appear during Genshin Impact 4.1's first and second half.

Their leaks indicate that the first half may feature the Staff of Homa alongside Neuvillette's signature weapon called Tome of Eternal Flow. A new Claymore and Sword will also be presented on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner during this phase.

The second half of this update may see the return of Elegy for the End and Wriothesley's signature weapon called Cashflow Supervision. A new 4-star Polearm and Bow will also be released during this period.

These are the dates of release for the 4.1 weapons banners in Genshin Impact:

First Half (September 27, 2023 - October 18, 2023) - Tome of Eternal Flow (Catalyst) + Staff of Homa (Polearm) with Portable Power Saw (Claymore) and The Dockhand's Assistant (Sword).

- Tome of Eternal Flow (Catalyst) + Staff of Homa (Polearm) with Portable Power Saw (Claymore) and The Dockhand's Assistant (Sword). Second Half (October 18, 2023 - November 7, 2023) - Cashflow Supervision (Catalyst) + Elegy for the End (Bow) with Prospector's Drill (Polearm) and Range Gauge (Bow).

Neuvillette and Wriothesley signature weapons information

Neuvillette and Wriothesley's signature weapons in Genshin Impact have already been leaked by Videreleaks, another reliable leaker in the community. Both of these upcoming units are expected to be Main DPS characters wielding a Catalyst. Their leaked weapons and their stats are as follows:

1) Tome of Eternal Flow (Neuvillette)

Base Atk at Level 90 542 ATK Secondary stat at Level 90 88.2% CRIT DMG Passive effect HP is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max three stacks, can be triggered once every 0.3s. When you have three stacks or refresh a third stack's duration, 8 Energy will be restored. This Energy restoration effect can be triggered once every 12s.

2) Cashflow Supervision (Wriothesley)

Base Atk at Level 90 674 ATK Secondary stat at Level 90 22.1% CRIT RATE Passive effect ATK is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 16%, and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max three stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the wielder has three stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 8%.

New 4.1 4-star weapons information

Genshin Impact will introduce five new 4-star weapons during the 4.1 update. This section will cover four of them, while the next one will cover the remaining one.

A new Claymore and Sword will be featured during the first half, while a new Polearm and Bow will be featured in this update's second. The stats and effects of the new weapons are as follows:

New weapon name Weapon type Base ATK Secondary stat The Dockhand's Assistant Sword 510 ATK 41.3% HP Portable Power Saw Claymore 454 ATK 55.1% HP Range Gauge Bow 565 ATK 27.6% ATK Prospector's Drill Polearm 565 ATK 27.6% ATK

The Dockhand's Assitant and Portable Power Saw share the same passive effect, which is as follows:

"When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Stoic's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Roused effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 40 Elemental Mastery, and 2s after the effect occurs, 2 Energy per Symbol consumed will be restored for said character. The Roused effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field."

Similarly, Range Gauge and Prospector's Drill also share the same passive effect, which states:

"For each Symbol consumed, gain 3% ATK and 7% All Elemental DMG Bonus. The Struggle effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field."

Upcoming free 4-star Catalyst in Genshin Impact 4.1 update

Travelers can also obtain a new 4-star Catalyst for free during Genshin Impact's 4.1 update. The weapon called Ballad of the Boundless Blue and its refinement materials are expected to be the rewards for the version 4.1 flagship event.

The stats for this upcoming free Catalyst are as follows:

Weapon Ballad of the Boundless Blue Base ATK at Level 1 43.74 Secondary stat at Level 1 6.67% Energy Recharge Passive effect When Normal and Charged Attacks hit, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 8%, and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 6% for 6s. Max three stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s.

More details about the weapons will be revealed during the Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program livestream.