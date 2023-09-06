Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks: Wriothesley buff, Neuvillette nerf, and more details

Genshin Impact's 4.1 update is fast approaching, and it is set to introduce two new characters to the game. Neuvillette and Wriothesley will be available on the limited-time character banners during the update, and players hoping to obtain them will finally have a chance to do so. Leaks have indicated that both of these characters would be damage dealers of their respective elements.

While their gameplay and kits have been leaked for some time, there may have been adjustments to their scalings and signature weapons recently. It seems that Wriothesley may have received a slight buff, while Neuvillette may be nerfed by a small margin.

It is important to note that all the leaked information discussed in the article may be subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks show changes to Neuvillette and Wriothesley and their weapons

The leak comes from Hakush.in and suggests that the upcoming characters, Wriothesley and Neuvillette, may have their scalings slightly adjusted. While the former is rumored to be buffed, the latter may receive a nerf to his kit. Both characters will soon be released in the upcoming 4.1 update of Genshin Impact, scheduled to arrive on September 27, 2023.

Wriothesley's upcoming buffs in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley is a Cryo Catalyst user who is expected to be a DPS in Genshin Impact. His kit suggests he may be relying on his Normal Attacks to deal the majority of his damage, while his Elemental Skill would buff its damage along with increasing his resistance to interruption.

The mentioned buff that he may receive pertains to his Elemental Skill. Previous leaks indicated that the scaling of his Normal Attacks would be buffed by 160% upon the use of his Elemental Skill. However, it appears to have been increased to 170% as informed by Hakush.in.

Wriothesley's upcoming signature weapon may also be buffed before its release. It may have the scalings for its effects increased by a small margin. It is expected to increase the ATK of the user by 16% (previously 12%).

When their HP increases or decreases, Wriothesley's weapon would further increase Normal Attack DMG by 16% (previously 14%) and Charged Attack DMG by 14% (previously 12%) for four seconds.

A maximum of three stacks can be obtained, triggered every 0.3 seconds. It may also increase the ATK speed by 8%.

Neuvillette's upcoming buffs in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette is expected to be a Hydro DPS wielding a Catalyst as his weapon of choice in Genshin Impact. His leaked kit and gameplay suggest that he will be relying on his Empowered Charged Attacks to deal massive amounts of damage. His Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are also expected to deal a lot of AoE Hydro damage to enemies.

The nerf is expected to hit the scaling of his first passive, which is rumored to create stacks every time a party member triggers an elemental reaction. These stacks are expected to increase the damage of his special Charged Attack. While the older leaks indicated that having two stacks would increase his damage by 130%, it could be nerfed to 125%.

Similar to Wriothesley, Neuvillette's signature weapon is expected to have its buffs revised. The updated effect of the upcoming catalyst would be to increase HP by 16%. When the user's HP increases or decreases, the Charged Attack DMG will further be increased by 14% (previously 12%) for four seconds.

A maximum of three stacks can be obtained, which can be triggered every 0.3 seconds. Every time the duration of a stack is refreshed, Neuvillette may also restore eight energy.

More information about Wriothesley and Neuvillette will be released during the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program livestream.