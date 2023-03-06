Genshin Impact Dehya build guide: Best artifact, weapons, and team recommendations

Dehya was added to Genshin Impact in the v3.5 update as a playable character after many players were intrigued by her appearance in the Sumeru Archon Quest storyline.

Lately, the community has been discussing Dehya's abilities, which seem to be lackluster, causing many fans to doubt the effectiveness of her kit. As a result, this article aims to assist players in building Dehya and highlight some of the most suitable artifacts and weapons for her in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best builds for Dehya in Genshin Impact

Artifacts for Dehya

The choice of build for Dehya may vary depending on the player's team composition and specific needs.

Tenacity of the Millelith (Image via HoYoverse)

To build characters in Genshin Impact, including Dehya, obtaining suitable artifacts is critical. Some of the best artifact sets for Dehya are as follows:

Crimson Witch of Flames: Equipping two pieces of this set will raise Dehya's Pyro DMG by 15%, while using four will boost her reaction DMG. This set is beneficial for Mono-pyro and reaction-based teams.

Emblem of the Severed Fate: In Mono-pyro lineups where Dehya uses buffs from team members to increase her Burst damage, players can go for the Emblem of the Severed Fate. This two-piece set gives 20% ER while the four-piece gives significant Elemental Damage.

Tenacity of the Millelith: In a supportive capacity, the most suitable artifact set for Dehya is the Tenacity of the Millelith, as it allows her to absorb the party's incoming damage, enhance their odds of survival, and confer some buffs via the four-piece set. Given this build's emphasis on support, Genshin Impact players can prioritize HP when selecting Dehya's artifacts to maximize her HP.

For an effective build, players should concentrate on specific sub-stats. Important artifact stats for Dehya in the DPS role include ATK%, Pyro DMG Bonus, and CRIT. As a Support, they mostly include HP%.

Best weapons

Dehya's best weapons can be chosen from among a few five-star and F2P options.

1) Beacon of the Reed Sea

Dehya with her BiS weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya's most ideal weapon is her signature Claymore, the Beacon of the Reed Sea. This is considered the best-in-slot (BiS) option for her in Genshin Impact. Its passives have been specifically designed to complement her abilities seamlessly, with a CRIT Rate Substat for DPS Dehya.

2) Wolf's Gravestone

The Wolf's Gravestone is obtainable from the Standard banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Wolf's Gravestone, also known as WGS, is considered one of the most outstanding five-star weapons available in Genshin Impact. Its stats and passives increase ATK, enabling Dehya to amass HP from her artifacts. This, in turn, boosts her overall damage output, given that her damage scales with both her ATK and Max HP.

3) Mailed Flower

Mailed Flower is obtainable in the Windblume Festival (Image via HoYoverse)

The Mailed Flower is a limited-event weapon in Genshin Impact obtainable through Windblume's Breath. This is suitable for Dehya as it is an item with an EM sub-stat and passive ability that can enhance the damage of all Pyro-related reactions. This makes the weapon an ideal addition to a team composition focused on elemental reactions. Several Dehya teams, based on Melt, Burn, and Burgeon, can benefit from this.

Suitable teams for Dehya

Dehya has some viable team options in Genshin Impact depending on a player's gameplay style and demands.

One of the viable teams with Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

1) Dehya + Xiangling + Bennett + Kazuha - Monopyro team: Dehya's Burst can be particularly effective when used in a team that focuses on Pyro damage. When she activates her it, she can imbue her attacks with Pyro, which is said to deal high Burst Damage.

2) Ganyu + Dehya + Nahida + Bennett - Melt Team: When it comes to how she plays, Dehya can deploy her Elemental Skill to generate a Pyro field that sticks around for 12 seconds. This allows Ganyu to attack without fear of being disrupted since the former character's skill provides a degree of resistance to interruptions. Dehya's pseudo-shield has the ability to reduce roughly half of the incoming damage, making it simpler for Ganyu to stay engaged in combat and deal with enimies.

3) Dehya + Xingqiu + Nahida + C6 Bennett: Dehya's attacks incorporate Pyro fusion, which contributes to her Burst Damage, known as Leonine Bite. As a result, she is not very compatible with off-field reaction support units that rely on Normal Attacks.

However, players can modify their approach to using Dehya if they possess a C6 Bennett. This can be beneficial for the former. By imbuing her Normal Attacks with Pyro, players can activate reactions with Xingqiu's Rainswords, leading to a Vaporize effect.

Dehya can be built around these combinations. Players should note that she will be added to the Standard banner roster in the next update.

Poll : 0 votes