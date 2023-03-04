3 best Dehya teams to play in Genshin Impact

Dehya has been released in Genshin Impact with the v3.5 update. Most found her interesting during her introduction in the Sumeru Archon Quest storyline.

However, since her release as a playable character, there has been a mixed reaction to her kit and playstyle. Although there aren't many good teams for Dehya, players can rely on a few viable combinations.

The following section contains some of the best Dehya teams in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.5 teams for Dehya

Dehya is a Pyro Claymore character that one can obtain in Genshin Impact 3.5 through the limited character banner. However, they should note that she will be available on the Standard Banner roster as a character from the next update.

1) Dehya + Xiangling + Bennett + Kazuha : Monopyro team

Dehya monopyro team (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya applies Pyro through her Elemental Skill and her Elemental Burst. The latter can be utilized with good output in Monopyro teams in Genshin Impact. Dehya's Burst allows her to infuse Pyro into her attacks, which will be considered Burst Damage. The downside is that it lasts only four seconds with an 18-second cooldown.

This combination utilizes some of the best supports in the game, like Xiangling and Bennett. The last slot can be taken by Kazuha, who can provide Swirl damage and buffs very efficiently.

This ensemble can be used for the Hypercarry Dehya team, which players can rely on. Sucrose can be used instead of Kazuha if one wants to opt for an F2P option.

2) Ganyu + Dehya + Nahida + Bennett : Melt Team

Dehya melt team with Ganyu (Image via HoYoverse)

The team composition in Genshin Impact includes Ganyu, a Cryo character. Combining Pyro and Cryo elements can trigger powerful elemental reactions such as Melt, while the Dendro component, Nahida, causes Burn.

To make the most of Dehya's abilities, Genshin Impact players can build her with a Favonius Greatsword and equip her with the Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set. The Favonius Greatsword has a passive ability that allows you to generate Elemental Particles upon landing a critical hit, which can help you charge Dehya's Elemental Burst faster.

On the other hand, the Tenacity of the Millelith set enhances the shield strength and provides a bonus to ATK when the character uses their Elemental Burst.

In terms of playstyle, Dehya can activate her Elemental Skill to create a field of Pyro damage that lasts for 12 seconds. During this time, Ganyu can attack freely without getting interrupted, thanks to the resistance to interruptions provided by Dehya's skill. Her pseudo-shield can mitigate around 50% of the incoming damage, making it easier for Ganyu to stay in the fight and deal damage.

Furthermore, the Pyro resonance provided by Dehya and another Pyro character can increase the team's overall ATK by 25%. This can boost Ganyu's damage output even further.

3) Dehya + Xingqiu + Nahida + C6 Bennett

Team with C6 Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya uses Pyro fusion in her attacks which count towards her Burst Damage, the Leonine Bite. This restricts her compatibility with off-field reaction supports, which are based on Normal Attacks.

Players can build Dehya around Normal Attacks if they have a C6 Bennett. A sixth constellation-Bennett is usually taken as a bad build as it fails to find utility in most teams. Infusing Dehya's Normal Attacks with Pyro allows you to trigger reactions with Xingqiu's Rainswords, causing Vaporize.

