5 best Cyno teams to build in Genshin Impact

Cyno will return to his rerun banner in Genshin Impact 3.5. Unsurprisingly, some players will try to pull for him in the banner and build teams around him.

He will benefit greatly from having excellent Dendro teammates, which will make building formidable teams a priority. Additionally, since his Energy requirement is high at 80, having some batteries will be crucial in enabling him to maintain his Elemental Burst.

The following section lists some of the best Cyno teams.

Genshin Impact 3.5 best Cyno teams

1) Cyno + Fischl + Nahida + Kokomi

One of the best Cyno teams in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyno will play the role of the primary damage dealer on the team. His high energy requirement of 80 indicates that he will need a consistent energy source to keep his Elemental Burst active. Fischl can be used as a battery to provide Cyno with the energy he needs to achieve this.

Nahida is one of the best Dendro options with her flexible role and rapid Dendro application. Finally, Kokomi can serve as a healer for the team, providing much-needed support in the form of healing abilities. Barbara could be an F2P replacement for this team in Genshin Impact.

2) Cyno + Dendro Traveler + Raiden Shogun + Zhongli

Cyno with the Dendro Traveler(Image via HoYoverse)

The Traveler is a free Dendro character that most Genshin Impact players likely have leveled up, and their abilities synergize well with Cyno to create the Aggravate Elemental Reaction.

Players planning to farm materials for Cyno should have access to the Sumeru region to allow the Traveler to utilize the Dendro element. Travelers are the easiest Dendro option to use for most scenarios.

Raiden Shogun is an excellent energy source, but she requires more time on the field to provide this benefit. Zhongli acts as a shield support in this team.

3) Cyno + Beidou + Dendro Traveler + Kazuha

Cyno team with Beidou and Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Beidou has a great burst that lasts 15 seconds and jumps targets, which allows her to be a great off-field energy giver for Cyno. Dendro Travelers allows the reaction of Aggravate to take place.

Kazuha is an amazing support for many teams and provides a great source of buffs for characters in Genshin Impact.

4) Cyno + Beidou + Xingqiu + Kazuha

(Image via HoYoverse)

A purely electrocharged team in Genshin Impact can be a great option for those who prefer to focus on electro-based damage and reactions. Beidou can provide a shield with her Elemental Burst and Stormbreaker, which can help protect the team from incoming damage.

Xingqiu is a great Hydro option for an electrocharged team, as he can provide both damage and healing through his Elemental Skill of Rainswords. Additionally, Xingqiu can quickly apply Hydro to enemies, triggering electro-charged reactions.

5) Cyno + Beidou + Xingqiu + Collei

Hyperbloom team with Cyno (Image via HoYoverse)

While Cyno Hyperbloom teams are not very popular with Genshin Impact, they could be a good option with the right characters. With Electro and Hydro support like Beidou and Xingqiu, the team is quite suitable for F2P players. Collei is a popular Dendro support available for free.

The Bloom seeds are generated by the reactions of Hydro, and Dendro is triggered by Electro to cause Hyperbloom.

Overall, Cyno requires a lot of energy and should be built around Electro support teams. Players can utilize his full DPS potential through these teams and employ reactions like Aggravate. Travelers looking out for his rerun should be considering his compositions.

Poll : 0 votes