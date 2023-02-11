Genshin Impact is set to release its first 5-star Pyro character since Yoimiya in the upcoming patch, with Mika as another addition to the Cryo line-up. While HoYoverse is yet to announce any other character banners, recent leaks have revealed a few new names that might get featured in the next update.

The leaked reruns for the upcoming patch are based on speculation and banner timelines and have not been confirmed by Genshin Impact. Hence, fans should take everything with a grain of salt until it is officially announced.

Dehya and Cyno to feature in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.5, based on recent leaks

Genshin Impact officially confirmed on January 17 that Dehya, the famous Eremite mercenary, will be released as the new playable unit in its upcoming patch. She is a Claymore user and is set to become the first new 5-star Pyro character since Yoimiya, leaving fans very excited about the v3.5 update. Additionally, Mika from Mondstadt was also announced as the new 4-star Cryo Polearm user.

HoYoverse is yet to announce any other character banners, however, based on the recent Genshin Impact leak, Dehya and Cyno will be the ones to start the new update in the first phase. This might be the latter's first rerun, coming only four patches after his release.

Further, the leak revealed that Cyno's signature weapon, Staff of the Scarlet Sands, will receive a bonus drop rate boost. At the same time, a new Claymore is expected to feature on the weapon banner.

If the leaks are accurate, the new Claymore is called the Beacon of the Reed Sea and could be the third addition to the Deshret series of weapons. It is believed to be Dehya's new signature weapon. The effects of this potential new Claymore at R1 are as follows:

"After an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, your ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. After you take DMG, your ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, your character's Max HP will be increased by 32%." - via genshinmains_

According to leaks, Eula and Albedo will get a rerun in the second phase

In the second phase, Eula is expected to return after almost a year with only her second rerun banner, along with Albedo, who received a rerun only three patches ago. Interestingly, the former's last banner was also a shared rerun with the latter in November 2021. Additionally, the leakers believe that Mika will also be in the second phase as one of the three 4-star units.

At the same time, Eula's signature Claymore, Songs of Broken Pines, is expected to feature on the second phase's weapon banner for a limited period of time. Since Albedo is the only 5-star character who does not have a signature weapon, the leakers suspect that Freedom-Sworn, which is Kazuha's signature sword, might be the other featured 5-star.

Genshin Impact 3.5 is expected to go live on March 1, with its Special Program livestream being conducted on or around February 17. Fans can look forward to the broadcast for more information and official confirmation about the banners.

