Genshin Impact 3.5 is less than three weeks away, leaving players excited about the upcoming update. Although HoYoverse is yet to announce any date for its release, it is expected to go live on February 28 or March 1, depending on the player's server.

Genshin Impact will conduct a Special Program a few days before the release of v3.5 to tease all the upcoming events and characters that will be livestreamed on their official Twitch and YouTube channels. This article will cover the livestream timings for all the regions and what to expect from the program.

Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream date and timings for each region

Genshin Impact will host a Special Program before the release of v3.5, which will be livestreamed on their official social media platforms. All upcoming events and characters featured in the banners will be announced across its two phases.

The Special Program is usually conducted 10 to 12 days before the release of any upcoming update. Since the next patch is expected to go live on March 1, the livestream can be expected on or around February 17. The timing of the program, however, may differ depending on each player's time zone.

Assuming that the Special Program will be conducted on February 17 (UTC +8), the exact timings for the broadcast on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel are as follows:

Eastern Time - February 17 at 7 am

UTC Time - February 17 at 12 pm

CEST - February 17 at 2 pm

Greenwich Mean Time - February 17 at 12 pm

Australian Eastern Time - February 17 at 11 pm

Australian Central Time - February 17 at 10 pm

Central European Time - February 17 at 1 pm

Indian Standard Time - February 17 at 5 pm

Pacific Standard Time - February 17 at 4 am

Western European Time - February 17 at 12 pm

What to expect in the Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program livestream

Dehya and Mika have already been announced as two new playable characters that will be released in Genshin Impact 3.5. The Special Program will also announce three other 5-star characters featured across both phases.

Further, in a recent leak, the names of four characters that might get a rerun banner in the upcoming update were revealed.

Based on this information, Cyno might get his first rerun in the first phase alongside Dehya. Meanwhile, Eula is speculated to return in the second phase after over a year and will share her banner with either Venti or Albedo.

daily dendro 🌱 @dendrosdaily



All characters appearing in the Windblume event!



Collei is going back to Mondstadt

windblume 3.5 leaks (source: DN) //All characters appearing in the Windblume event!Collei is going back to Mondstadt 😭Also Cyno, Tighnari, Dehya and Candace I'm!!!

Based on the leaks provided by u/dendrosdaily, the Windblume event will return to Genshin Impact 3.5 with its second edition, and the names of all the characters to feature in it were revealed.

daily dendro 🌱 @dendrosdaily



MAJOR LEAKS



sumeru 3.5 quest leaks //❗️MAJOR LEAKSKaeya and Dainsleif meeting in Sumeru????? GOODBYE 😭

In another leak, cutscenes featuring Dainsleif from a new quest can be seen, hinting towards a new Archon Quest Interlude. The Special Programs livestream usually starts with the trailer of the upcoming update, thus, players can expect a short teaser of the aforementioned event and quests in it.

During the broadcast, the developers will also share three unique redeem codes that players can exchange for rewards of up to 300 Primogems.

