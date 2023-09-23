Genshin Impact 2023 Anniversary login rewards schedule: Get free 1600 Primogems from Treasures Along the Road event

On the occasion of Genshin Impact's 3rd Anniversary, a new login event called Treasures Along the Road will be released as part of a thank-you gift to Travelers. Its official starting date is September 28, 2023, with the event spanning a few days. Players who participate will be eligible to receive 1,600 Primogems and other rewards during that time.

These rewards include ten free pulls on any banner a player may fancy. Treasures Along the Road is not to be confused with Bathing in a Flowing Moonlight, which is a separate login event for Genshin Impact's 3rd Anniversary. That event also gives away ten free pulls in the form of ten Intertwined Fates.

How to get 1,600 free Primogems from Genshin Impact's Treasures Along the Road event

If you're Adventure Rank 2 or higher, you are eligible for the Treasures Along the Road login event. Most Genshin Impact players qualify easily, so let's look at the rewards for each day of this 3rd Anniversary login event:

September 28, 2023: 400 Primogems + 1x Itty Bitty Octobaby

400 Primogems + 1x Itty Bitty Octobaby September 29, 2023: 400 Primogems + 2x Fragile Resin

400 Primogems + 2x Fragile Resin September 30, 2023: 400 Primogems + 2x Fragile Resin

400 Primogems + 2x Fragile Resin October 1, 2023: 400 Primogems + 1x Portable Aerodynamic Gelatinous Bubble Generator

That means that the total rewards for logging in on four separate days of Treasures Along the Road would give you the following:

1,600 Primogems

1x Itty Bitty Octobaby

1x Portable Aerodynamic Gelatinous Bubble Generator

4x Fragile Resin

The only requirement to get these rewards is to log in and be Adventure Rank 2 or higher.

Other Genshin Impact 3rd Anniversary news

These are the official promotional images for the 3rd Anniversary events (Image via HoYoverse)

In related news, Bathing in Flowing Moonlight is another event where Travelers can get ten free pulls. You can get ten Intertwined Fates, along with an unconfirmed amount of Mora, Hero's Wits, and Mystic Enhancement Ores. Bathing in Flowing Moonlight is similar to Treasures Along the Road in that players can log in daily for their rewards.

A Top-Up Bonus Reset will also be included in Genshin Impact 4.1. That means anybody who spends money on this game could get that sweet Genesis Crystal bonus when purchasing a bundle for the first time again. This reset only happens every now and then, so it's worth noting that here.

Note that purchasing Genesis Crystals costs real-life money, so this offer is not relevant to F2P players.

The final Genshin Impact 3rd Anniversary event worth noting is a web event called Collective Adornment, a hyperlink to which is provided in the above Tweet. Players who participate have a chance to get free Primogems and ten Intertwined Fates. It will take place from September 22, 2023, to September 29, 2023.

You can then upload a photo to that web event and share the results on social media with #GenshinImpact3YearsFrame. Ten players will win ten free Intertwined Fates, while 1,000 gamers can get 160 Primogems. The results will be announced on October 13, 2023.

That's everything that Travelers must know about Genshin Impact's 3rd Anniversary events. Treasures Along the Road and Bathing in the Flowing Moonlight are the two login events that virtually everybody can do.

