There are well over 30 5-star characters in Genshin Impact, with each element offering some of the best in the game. These also include permanent units from the Standard Wish. While some characters may require some investment to get the best out of them, others like Raiden Shogun and Zhongli can deliver even with low spending despite being 5-star.

Naturally, they won't perform as well as their P2W versions, but they can still help F2P players clear most of the content in Genshin Impact. This article will list some of the game's most powerful and extremely F2P-friendly 5-star characters.

Best F2P friendly 5-star characters in Genshin Impact

1) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun has very good F2P weapon options (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact. She has the most powerful Elemental Burst in the game after Eula's Glacial Illumination. Luckily, some of her best weapon options include "The Catch," which travelers can obtain for free. Players only need to build a good amount of Energy Recharge on her with a decent crit ratio, and they are good to go.

2) Kazuha

Kazuha is one of the best supports (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha is an Anemo character who can do many things in Genshin Impact. He has access to the Viridescent Venerer set, which shreds the enemy's Elemental RES by a whopping 40%. He can also buff his party member's Elemental DMG via his passive. All Kazuha needs is EM; luckily, Iron Sting can solve that issue. It is one of the most accessible weapons and his best F2P option as well.

3) Yelan

Yelan is one of the best Hydro units (Image via HoYoverse)

Thanks to her kit, Yelan is one of the most versatile characters in Genshin Impact, and she doesn't necessarily need a 5-star weapon to prove her worth. Interestingly, Favonius Warbow is one of her best weapons, and despite it being a 4-star bow, it can even outperform other 5-star weapons in the game as long as she equips the Emblem of Severed Fate set.

4) Zhongli

Zhongli has a very powerful shield (Image via HoYoverse)

The Geo Archon is best known for his near-unbreakable shield, which absorbs damage from incoming enemy attacks depending on his Max HP. Travelers can simply give him the 4-piece Tenacity set with HP stats and the 3-star weapon Black Tassel to increase his Max HP. This increases his shield strength, essentially making him almost unbeatable.

5) Nahida

Nahida is the best Dendor character (Image via HoYoverse)

Dendro is currently meta in Genshin Impact, naturally making Nahida one of the most valuable units in the game.

She can consistently apply Dendro to enemies allowing her teammates to proc reactions and deal a lot of damage. Players can equip her with 4-star weapons like The Widsith and Mappa Mare, and she can still perform extremely well.

6) Hu Tao

Hu Tao is one of the best DPS units in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao is one of the best main DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Travelers can pair her up with Xingqiu to trigger Vaporize reaction and generate a lot of DPS. In addition, White Tassel and Dragon's Bane are some of her best F2P weapons, which can significantly increase her damage.

7) Kokomi

Kokomi is one of the best Hydro supports Image via HoYoverse)

Kokomi is one of the best healers in the game. In addition, she is a Hydro unit which allows her to fit in many teams.

Like Zhongli, Kokomi only needs HP to provide an insane amount of healing. Since she is a Catalyst user, it also gives her access to the 3-star item, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers, one of the best support weapons in Genshin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes