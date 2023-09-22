Genshin Impact Collective Adornment web event: How to generate 3rd anniversary avatar frame

Genshin Impact will celebrate its third anniversary in a few days. As a part of the festivities, HoYoverse has released a new web event called Collective Adornment. During this occasion, fans can create profile pictures with the third-anniversary commemorative avatar frame and share them on social media for a chance to win some Intertwined Fates and Primogems.

They are only required to share their exclusive avatars with the hashtag #GenshinImpact3yearsFrame and their in-game UID to participate in the Collective Adornment event. It will be active from September 22-29, 2023.

More details about the Collective Adornmenr web event, including how to generate a third-anniversary avatar, are given below.

Genshin Impact Collective Adornment web event avatar creation guide

Expand Tweet

Genshin Impact is all set to celebrate its upcoming third anniversary with exciting rewards and events. In anticipation of the joyous occasion on September 28, 2023, HoYoverse has released a new web event called Collective Adornment. Players can participate from September 22, 2023, to September 29, 2023.

To dive into this Genshin Impact event, you must create an exclusive avatar that includes the third-anniversary commemorative avatar frame. To kick off proceedings, you must go to the official page of the event.

Official page of Collective Adornment web event (Image via HoYoverse)

You will then have to log into your Genshin Impact account and select your server.

How to create an avatar in the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon logging in, you can swipe down the page to create your exclusive avatar. Here, you will have the option to select either the third-anniversary commemorative frame or the Hydro Nation frame for your exclusive avatar. After selecting your avatar frame, click on Create Avatar.

Select a picture for an exclusive avatar in the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

You will then be faced with a prompt asking you to upload a picture. Select your picture and click on Create Avatar to create your exclusive 3rd-anniversary avatar in the web event. Once created, you can download the avatar to share it on social media.

You can upload it on social media with your UID and #GenshinImpact3yearsFrame to automatically participate in the web event.

Genshin Impact Collective Adornment web event prizes

Collective Adornment rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Collective Adornment web event may reward players with Intertwined Fates and Primogems. The winners will be selected via a Lucky Draw and announced on October 13, 2023. The prize pool for the web event includes:

10x Intertwined Fates (10 winners)

1460x Primogems (1000 winners)

Note that you can only participate once per UID, even if you share the exclusive avatar multiple times across different social media platforms like X (Formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, and more.

Stay tuned for more information about Genshin Impact's 4.1 anniversary update.